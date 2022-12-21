12 Chain Restaurants That Are Open for Christmas Day Dining

Between picking up last-minute gifts, speed wrapping the ones you already bought, and running around to buy decorations at the eleventh hour, Christmas can be…well, a lot. Add having to plan and make a whole holiday dinner into the mix and you've got a recipe for stress. The holidays are overwhelming enough, which is why we put together a list of chain restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day.

Instead of having to spend the whole day prepping and cooking in the kitchen, you can enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner without having to lift a finger. And the best part? There'll be no dishes to wash. Before visiting any of the restaurants on this list, be sure to call to confirm their hours. Happy eating!

1 Boston Market

This year Boston Market will be whipping up Christmas dinner classics, like sweet potato casserole, hand-carved ham, and apple pie. Known for its delicious comfort food, the restaurant will be available for Christmas take-out, delivery, dine-in, and catering.

2 Del Frisco's Steakhouse

Del Frisco's, the popular steakhouse chain that has locations throughout the country, will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year. Its regular dinner menu will be available as well as a chef's special that features a 20-ounce prime rib, horseradish cream, red wine au jus, and chateau mashed potatoes.

3 Denny's

If you're planning on stopping by Denny's on Christmas Day, then you're not alone. Denny's has stated in the past that Christmas is their busiest day of the year—on Christmas Day 2014 the popular chain served over 1.4 million customers. Whether you're in the mood for a stack of warm pancakes or a double cheeseburger with fries, Denny's has got you covered (even during the holiday).

4 Applebee's

Each Applebee's restaurant gets to decide whether it will be open on Christmas Day or not, so be sure to call your local chain to check. If your local Applebee's is open, you can expect to enjoy delicious dishes, such as Bourbon Street chicken, and holiday-themed drinks, including its Tipsy Reindeer and Berry Merry Colada options.

5 Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill will be open on Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Christmas Day (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.), serving up classic Italian dishes like fried calamari, chicken Marsala, and lasagna bolognese. Take-out and delivery orders are also available if you're looking for a tasty at-home Christmas feast that requires zero prep time.

6 Ruth's Chris Steak House

Take the whole family to Ruth's Chris Steak House this Christmas to enjoy stuffed mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and ribeye steaks. You can expect Ruth's Chris locations to be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, too.

7 Waffle House

Dig into breakfast dishes from Waffle House all Christmas Day long. Popular for its all-day breakfast options, such as ham and eggs and chocolate chip waffles, this nostalgic restaurant chain is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Whether you're looking for an early dinner to pick up before your evening plans, or would like a fun, low-fi place to enjoy a holiday meal with your family, Waffle House makes a great option.

8 Chart House

Not only will Chart House be open this year for Christmas, but it is also offering a special, limited-time "make your own" 3-course Christmas dinner. Choose from tasty options like slow-cooked prime rib, spiced ahi, or coconut shrimp—all served with your choice of appetizer and dessert.

9 Benihana

Have an exciting Christmas dinner at Benihana, the famous hibachi chain restaurant known for its tableside grilling. A Christmas visit to Benihana means you can spend the day digging into tasty dishes, including spicy chicken rice, onion soup, and freshly made sushi. Be sure to also ask about their kid's menu if bringing along children.

10 IHOP

Take a trip down memory lane this holiday by visiting IHOP, the decades-old chain that has been serving mouth-watering all-day breakfast plates since 1958. Keep in mind that each IHOP may have different holiday hours, so be sure to call ahead before you show up.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice—this year Golden Corral is open for Christmas Day and will be serving a holiday-themed buffet feast, featuring a smorgasbord of holiday must-haves such as turkey, glazed ham, and beef roast. You can also order Golden Corral's holiday dishes via delivery or to-go.

12 Fogo De Chao

The trendy Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo De Chao, will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. offering a whole array of menu options such as Chilean sea bass, cauliflower steak, beef ribs, creme brulee, festive cocktails, and more. Private spaces are also available in the restaurant if you'd like more of a personalized holiday dining experience for your family.