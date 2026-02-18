These chains serve prime rib that’s flavorful without being overly fatty.

Some people prefer fatty prime rib, while others appreciate the carnivorous delicacy on the leaner side. If you fall into the latter category, there are a few chain restaurants that know how to make a delicious prime rib that isn’t overly fatty. Where should you feast on a leaner version of prime rib? Here are 7 chain restaurants where the prime rib isn’t overly fatty, according to diners.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Fans of Perry’s Steakhouse cook their prime rib over a pecan-wood fire, caramelized on the outside and medium-rare to well on the inside, and serve it with homemade horseradish. The only downside? You can only order it on Thursday. “Their caramelized Prime Rib is excellent,” a Redditor confirms.

Chart House

At the Chart House, the herb-crusted, slow-roasted prime rib is in the classic section of the menu and comes in different sizes. It is a customer favorite, with tons of photos shared by diners on TripAdvisor, Reddit, and Facebook. “The Chart Room is a wonderful restaurant and location. I was there this summer and had the prime rib (ordered medium rare) and it was fantastic and cooked just perfectly,” one says.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

You can’t find prime rib at every Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurant. However, if it’s on the menu, usually on Saturday or Sunday, order it. The meal is cooked to your preference and is “hand-carved” and “herb-rubbed” with a homemade au jus and creamy horseradish sauce by request.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners love Outback Steakhouse’s traditionally trimmed prime. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one Redditor, while another declares it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Texas Roadhouse

Lean carve, flavorful result.

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection” and is perfectly lean. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “The prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s offers a weekend prime rib special with 12- and 16-ounce cuts that are moderately fatty, but a solid big-plate option. Each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serving dry-rubbed, slow-cooked prime rib, beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness, and not too fatty meat. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain declares, adding that it is served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.