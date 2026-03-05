2 Chain Restaurants Serving Prime Rib Under $31

These chains still serve prime rib under $31 with sides.

Once upon a time, prime rib used to be a relatively common and popular menu item. However, due to the intricate preparation of it and its large cut format, it has become harder to find at mainstream restaurants and is now more of a special occasion offering. When you do find it on a menu, it tends to be pricier. However, there are two chains serving up delicious prime rib for under $31. Here are two places you can enjoy a delicious prime rib meal on a budget.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners flock to Texas Roahouse for delicious pieces of meat on a budget, and the prime rib is one of the most popular menu items. Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is made with a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with a choice of two sides.” According to diners, it never disappoints. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide,” compared to other items. And, the price is right. Enjoy a 12-ounce slice of prime rib with sides for $25.99, a 14-ounce slice for $26.99, and a 16-ounce slice for $30.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Another solid under-$30 prime rib option is at America’s favorite Aussie-inspired steakhouse. The Outback Prime Rib isn’t always on the menu, but when it is, diners know to order it. The piece of meat is “slow-roasted in natural juices for tenderness and texture, herb crusted, hand-carved and served with au ju,” according to the website. According to fans, it is only available on weekends. But the good news? It’s under $30. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection” in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

What to Look for in Prime Rib

Size doesn’t always matter when it comes to what make a good prime rib great. Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone, previously told ETNT that a great prime rib needs to have three things. The first? Heavy marbling and a generous fat cap. Next, it should be “low-and-slow roasting for tenderness.” And, finally, it requires proper resting and carving to preserve juices.