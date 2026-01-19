From Texas Roadhouse to Lawry’s, these chains are known for thick-cut prime rib served with rich au jus.

Standing rib roast, most commonly referred to as prime rib, is a delicacy amongst meat eaters. The flavorful cut of meat is from the beef rib section and is known for rich marbling and a distinct flavor. It is a little trickier cooking prime rib, which is why many restaurants opt to avoid it altogether or reserve it for special occasions or weekends. However, there are some places you can reliably get a thick slice of prime rib with a side of au jus. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving thick-sliced prime rib with au jus.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers delicious prime rib that keeps diners coming back. "Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent," the same person said. Another added that "the prime rib is the best by a landslide." And, it's not just the meat that is good. "It's the best I've ever had," one person proclaimed about the au jus sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib is “wonderful,” writes a fan. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a weekend prime rib special with 12- and 16-ounce cuts, a solid big-plate option. Each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat and is considered the gold standard for prime rib. The upscale chain is known for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation, which turn dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT. The au jus is so legendary that you can buy dried packs of it at the grocery store.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serving dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight prime rib, beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.