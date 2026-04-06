5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Unlimited Warm Breadsticks

Enjoy bottomless, freshly baked bread at Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and more.

Breadsticks are a staple in many restaurants, and the best ones are warm, soft, and brushed with garlic butter for a flavorful yet light side. Whether served with butter or just enjoyed by themselves, these chewy breadsticks make every meal better—especially when you can enjoy as much as you’d like throughout lunch or dinner. So where are these elusive unlimited deals to be found? Here are five chain restaurants with bottomless warm breadsticks.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden diners can enjoy never-ending soup, salad and of course freshly-baked breadsticks with every entrée. Fans of this iconic side can also order some to bake at home—simply add an extra dozen or half dozen breadsticks to your online order and you’re all set. Olive Garden’s Dipping Sauces (freshly prepared marinara, homemade alfredo or five cheese marinara) are also served with breadsticks!

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse diners are obsessed with the steakhouse chain’s freshly-baked bread served with honey-cinnamon butter. The restaurant is proud to make every roll in-house from open until closing time. “Our rolls are baked fresh every five minutes and served with honey cinnamon butter,” Texas Roadhouse says.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Diners at Romano’s Macaroni Grill can enjoy complimentary rosemary bread with olive oil throughout their meal—even for catering. “Our famous Rosemary Peasant Bread is included complimentary,” the chain says. “Typically, 3 loaves accompany a large order (Entrée, Salads, Grill selections or Create Your Own Pasta) and 2 loaves for small orders.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers delicious bread and olive, complimentary for all guests. “The bread and dipping combo you crave! Our blend of fresh herbs and spices perfectly seasons our extra virgin olive oil for dipping your bread!” the chain says.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy offers limitless bread for hungry diners to enjoy. The Famous Family Style Experience allows guests to choose from all of the scratch-made Italian-American favorites. “The portions are large enough to share, and if you want more of anything, just ask,” the chain says.