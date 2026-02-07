7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Family-Size Pasta Bowls

These chain restaurants serve massive pasta bowls.

I love Italian food, especially pasta. It can also be one of the most cost-effective foods for feeding a family, whether you are cooking at home, dining at a restaurant, or getting takeout. Many chains offer family-size pasta bowls and meals that feed a brood. Where can you get the best family-style pasta meals? Here are 7 chain restaurants serving family-style pasta bowls.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is famous for its all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks that can fill up the family before it’s even entree time. You can also order bundles for takeout, like the Family-Style Lasagna Bundle for $58.99. These family-style meals include enough main course to feed up to six people, house salad, and a dozen breadsticks. You can’t beat an under-$10-per-person meal.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo specializes in family-style dining with dishes that go “straight from the kitchen to the middle of your table – family-style.” It serves “bountiful portions” of classic Italian dishes like Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, and Spaghetti with giant Meatballs. Buca’s spaghetti dish is as show-stopping as it is delicious, ranking fourth on our reviewers’ list. Served family style, a “small” order, which still feeds three guests, costs $34.99.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy is a more upscale Italian chain with large portions of pasta that please a crowd. It also features a family-style menu, "an exceptional value available only for parties of four or more," that includes salad, an appetizer, a main course, and dessert. "It's an institution," writes a Redditor. "This is the way," another adds.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Over at Romano’s Macaroni Grill, you can order off a family-style menu for delivery and pickup only. “Feast for Five” packages feed up to five people, and typically include a pasta entree, sides (including your choice of salad and bread), and dessert.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is another chain with Family Bundles. Choose from a variety of meals, including spaghetti, penne alfredo, and lasagne. Each meal includes a main dish, your choice of side salad, and bread, serving four.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

There are a few options at Bravo! Italian Kitchen to feed a family. The $45 Family Meal Deal comes with “freshly baked” Garlic Bread served with your choice of Insalata Della Casa or classic Caesar Salad, and your choice of Spaghetti Pomodoro, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti Bolognese, or Rigatoni Pesto Crema.

Fazoli’s

Over at Fazoli’s, families can save big with the Fresh-Tossed Family Meal, which serves four for $23.99. The meal comes with a family-sized serving of Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce, plus 8 Signature Garlic Breadsticks.