5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Breakfast Burrito, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants that consistently serve standout breakfast burritos worth ordering.

A great breakfast burrito is all about balance—fluffy eggs, well-seasoned fillings, the right tortilla and just enough hearty to keep you full. While plenty of chains offer a morning burrito, only a few truly stand out. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California, who shares his top five spots that consistently deliver top-tier breakfast burritos worth ordering again.

Sonic Drive-In

When you’re on the go but want breakfast done right, Sonic Drive-In is your spot. “The SuperSonic Breakfast Burrito is an absolute legend,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s exploding with sausage (or bacon), super fluffy eggs, gooey cheddar, and then BAM, it gets crispy tater tots, fresh diced tomatoes, spicy jalapeños, and onions all wrapped up for the ultimate crunch meets heat meets hearty explosion in every bite.” He adds, “This thing sets the gold standard for fast food breakfast burritos, it’s so flavorful and fun, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear!”

Taco John’s

Taco John’s offers a few breakfast burrito options, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. “These breakfast burritos are straight-up addictive and deserve all the hype,” says Chef Andrew. “Stuffed to the brim with boldly seasoned meats, scrambled eggs, melty cheese, and those golden potatoes in seriously generous portions, every bite is packed with bold, crave-worthy flavor that feels like a warm hug for your taste buds.” He says, “Fans lose their minds over how hearty and delicious they are. If you spot a Taco John’s, run! It’s worth it!

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. packs its breakfast burritos with hearty, satisfying ingredients. “The breakfast burritos here (especially the steak or sausage ones) bring insane savory smokiness, perfectly cooked eggs, and that rich, filling goodness that makes you feel unstoppable for the day,” says Chef Andrew. “The flavor balance is spot-on, with a smoky edge that elevates everything. Travelers and locals go wild for how surprisingly epic and satisfying these are, pure on-the-go perfection!”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has bold and flavorful breakfast burritos that Chef Andrew says are a must-try. “Taco Bell’s breakfast burritos are an underrated powerhouse of deliciousness,” he notes. “Think the Grande Toasted version with juicy steak or sausage, fluffy eggs, crispy potatoes, cheese, fresh tomatoes, and that grilled tortilla crisp that adds next-level texture, all drizzled with bold sauces and customizable to your heart’s content.” He adds, “It’s affordable, loaded, and surprisingly gourmet tasting for fast food, total morning win that keeps you coming back for more!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A ’s Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with Sausage is pure breakfast bliss. “Tasty sausage, light and fluffy eggs, gooey cheese and those golden, crispy hash browns all wrapped up tight in a fresh tortilla is heaven,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s clean, high-quality, subtly seasoned perfection that feels fresh and premium every time.” He explains, “The consistency is unreal, and it just hits different fans who obsess over how reliable and downright tasty this one is.”