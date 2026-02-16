5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Grilled Turkey Burgers, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chains serving juicy, flavorful turkey burgers.

Everyone loves a good, juicy burger, but when you’re in the mood to switch things up, a turkey burger is a nice option. It’s lighter, leaner, less greasy, and overall healthier, without compromising on taste. It’s a win-win, but some chains serve a better turkey burger than others. To help avoid an average meal, Eat This, Not That! turned to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, who reveals the chains with the best turkey burgers.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a wide-ranging menu that caters to just about any craving, including its turkey burger, which Chef Corrie raves about. “You’ve got to try their Farmhouse Cheeseburger; it’s got a really great turkey patty that’s really flavorful,” he says. “You’ll usually find classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles on it. The fries that come with it are typically nice and crispy, and you can totally customize the burger just the way you like it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mooyah

Mooyah not only has high-quality, tasty food, but you can build your own burger exactly the way you want it. “The turkey patty is seasoned well and stays juicy,” says Chef Corrie. “You can pile on fresh toppings from their full produce bar and choose from a variety of buns.”

Fatburger

You can’t go wrong with the Turkey Burger at Fatburger; it’s a great pick. “The patty is a nice size, cooked to order, and nestled in a fresh bun with all the classic toppings you’d expect,” Chef Corrie explains. “If you’re looking to elevate your dish, consider adding some cheese, crispy bacon, or even a fried egg for that extra touch”.

Red Robin

For years, Red Robin has remained a go-to for burgers and Chef Corrie says the turkey burger is crave-worthy. “It features a delightful combination of guacamole, pepper jack cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, zesty red onion, and a kick of chipotle mayo,” he explains. “This burger is bursting with flavor, delightfully messy, and utterly satisfying, accompanied by their renowned bottomless steak fries.”

Zinburger

Zinburger is a small Arizona chain that combines the perfect balance of taste, top-notch ingredients and comfort in every meal. “This turkey burger really catches your eye,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s served with a delightful blend of whipped tahini, cucumber, pepperoncini, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, and harissa yogurt. It’s vibrant, zesty, and has just the right kick.” He adds, “This is nothing like your typical turkey burger, and it’s definitely worth a shot.”