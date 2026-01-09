If You Can Master These 4 Chair Moves at 65, You’re Fitter Than Most 50-Year-Olds

Chair exercises are an excellent test of functional strength.

By the time you reach your mid-60s, it’s essential to be in your best shape, so as you get older, you can continue living your best, most active life. But how can you gauge how fit you are—and whether you’re fit enough? We’ve made it possible to eliminate the guesswork. In fact, you can learn the answer right in the comfort of your own kitchen.

We’re here with four chair moves so you can assess yourself. According to Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, if you can master these exercises at 65, you’re fitter than most 50-year-olds.

Why Chair Exercises Are Effective

Why chair-based exercises? They’re an excellent way to test functional strength, flexibility, balance, and endurance, and will be a good indication of your overall physical health, strength, and function.

“Chair-based moves can be great for older adults because they provide built-in support, which makes exercises feel safer and more manageable,” Chakoian explains. “Chair exercises help prevent falls, so individuals can concentrate on how they move without having to worry about balance issues. They also make it much easier to work on building muscle and improving mobility. People who do chair exercises don’t have to get on the ground or stand for extended periods of time to achieve these fitness goals. Chairs can also keep joints from overextending while still promoting a healthy range of motion.”

So pull up a seat and let’s see if you’re in top shape.

4 Chair Moves That Test Fitness at 65

“For adults, a simple and easy-to-follow program of regular, but not strenuous, exercises is best. A practice regimen of two to three times per week should produce clear improvements in strength, balance and flexibility within a few weeks,” Chakoian says. “These exercises [below] test strength, endurance, and core stability, all markers of fitness beyond the typical 50-year-old.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seated Leg Lifts

This seated exercise is perfect for firing up the quads—the muscles you rely on every day to walk, climb stairs, and control yourself when sitting. As you age, weak quads lead you more susceptible to falls, since landings become more challenging to control. Leg lifts help build strength in the quads without placing undue stress on your knees.

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side.

Seated March

This seated move engages your core as you alternate lifting one knee up, then the other, in a marching fashion.

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.” Perform 1 minute of continuous marching for 2 to 3 sets.

Seated Overhead Press

The seated overhead press builds arm strength as you stabilize your core without placing stress on your lower back. It calls for lightweight dumbbells.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Seated Torso Twists

This move enhances spinal mobility while boosting rotational strength in the obliques. You can either hold your hands in front of your chest or hold a light weight or medicine ball to increase the challenge.