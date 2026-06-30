5 Chair Exercises That Restore Knee Strength Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Maintaining strong, mobile knees is something everyone should prioritize with age.

Maintaining knee strength is something everyone should prioritize as they age. After all, strong knees help preserve joint stability, absorb impact of daily leg movement, and keep you mobile. Without healthy, strong knees, performing activities, walking, running, and errands can be compromised. They also help you remain independent.

To learn the best way to maintain strong knees, we spoke with Carol Teteak, Medical Fitness Supervisor at Endeavor Health Fitness & Wellness Center Woodridge, IL, who shares five chair exercises that can help restore knee strength faster than gym sessions after 60.

“There’s no question about it—if we want to live long, then we’ve got to be strong! And even better news is that it’s never too late to start to see and feel improvement in overall strength, endurance and power,” Teteak explains. “Resistance training performed at least two times per week has always been the key to building and maintaining muscle, joint strength, bone density and confidence in movement, but new research shows that it can also benefit our cognitive (brain) function! A strength routine that includes total body exercises is best, but if just starting out, talk to your healthcare provider first then I recommend getting guidance from an appropriately degreed and nationally certified fitness professional.”

That said, you don’t need a pricey gym membership or a ton of equipment to get started. You simply need a sturdy chair! Focusing on strengthening the muscles throughout the knees, hips, and ankle complexes can help you establish a solid foundation for functional activities and improved gait.

“Using body weight, with the aid of a sturdy chair, is a safe and effective way for those struggling with joint issues or starting from a sedentary lifestyle to begin,” Teteak explains, adding, “If more support is needed, use an assisted device, a countertop, the arms of a chair, or a partner as another contact point.”

Below are five chair exercises to add to your knee-strengthening routine.

Seated Toe and Heel Raises

Sit tall in the chair with your feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart, and knees bent to 90 degrees. Hold onto the sides of the chair for support. Lift both heels off the ground, rising onto the balls of your feet. Go as high as possible—picturing reaching the sky with your toes. Hold at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your heels back to the start position. Lift your toes off the floor, holding at the top for a moment. Repeat rocking back and forth, starting with 1 to 2 reps of 10 reps. Progress to 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.” Start with 1 to 2 reps of 10 reps. Progress to 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated Leg Extensions

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Lift one leg slightly off the ground, then slowly extend and flex at the knee. Perform 1 to 2 reps of 10 reps on each leg. Progress to 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated Hip Abduction and Adduction

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Begin sitting tall in the middle of the chair with your feet planted close together on the floor. Maintain a tall posture and keep your knees bent. Slowly lift both feet off the floor and open your legs as wide as possible. Place your feet back on the ground. From that position, lift your feet off the floor once again. Close your legs, then place your feet on the ground, returning to the start position. Perform 1 to 2 reps of 10 reps. Progress to 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Sit-to-Stand