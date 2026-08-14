4 Daily Exercises That Firm Side Fat Faster Than Gym Classes After 60

Strengthen and sculpt your sides by revving up your daily workout routine.

Side fat can be a total buzzkill when it comes to building a sculpted physique. Unwanted fat can accumulate in this part of the body easily—and it’s time-consuming to lose. Since spot reduction—burning fat in one particular area—is a myth, it’s essential to take the right steps to slim down. The surest way is by consuming a nutritious diet full of protein and fiber, establishing a calorie deficit, and working out regularly. But where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, shares with us four daily exercises you can do that can help firm your sides faster than just doing yoga after 60.

“Yoga can absolutely help with flexibility, breathing, balance, and body control. I would not tell anybody to stop doing it. But if the goal is specifically building strength through the waist, these exercises allow you to add resistance and track progress more directly. You can gradually carry a heavier dumbbell, hold a plank longer, or perform a harder version,” Siwicki explains. “I chose [the below exercises] because they cover the core’s biggest jobs: resisting side bending, controlling rotation, stabilizing the spine, and transferring force between the upper and lower body.”

Side Planks From the Knees

Lie on your side with your knees bent to 90 degrees and stacked on top of each other. Place your bottom elbow under your shoulder with your forearm resting on the ground, pointing straight ahead. Keep your shoulders, knees, and hips in a straight line. Engage your core and press through your forearm and bottom knee to lift your hips off the mat. Hold the position. Repeat on the other side.

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Suitcase Carry

Begin standing tall, holding one dumbbell at your side, like a suitcase. Walk straight for 30 seconds without allowing your loaded shoulder to dip down. Repeat on the other side.

Cross-Body Chop

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell or water bottle with both hands. Sweep the weight diagonally high to low, starting over your left shoulder and moving down toward your right hip, contracting your abs as you do so. Reverse the motion. Do the same on the other side.

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