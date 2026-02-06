5 Chair Exercises That Restore Upper Body Faster Than Dumbbells After 50

A strong upper body means leading an active, independent life well into your golden years.

Maintaining a strong upper body will help you maintain an active, independent life as you age. You’ll be able to tackle daily tasks—like carrying grocery bags and picking up your grandchildren—with confidence and ease. That said, in order to preserve and build strength, it’s essential to have just the right workouts on deck. We spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, to learn five chair exercises that restore upper-body strength quicker than dumbbells after 50.

Why Chair-Based Training Is Effective

“Chair-based exercises are often more effective than dumbbells for rebuilding upper-body strength after 50 because they provide a stable base, allowing for isolated, high-tension muscle training while minimizing injury risk, joint strain, and reliance on momentum,” North tells us. “By reducing the need to balance, they allow for better postural control, allowing individuals to target muscles directly, improving strength in the shoulders, arms, and back without overtaxing joints or the lower back.”

Keep in mind that standing exercises are an effective alternative that can help gym-goers establish a more balanced base for daily mobility and strength.

5 Chair Exercises That Restore Upper-Body Strength

The five seated exercises below focus on using just your body weight and resistance bands to boost upper-body strength, stability, and posture for those over 50. North recommends performing these exercises two to three times a week, aiming for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps for each movement to maximize functional strength and muscle endurance.

Seated Resistance Band Row (Back Strength)

Begin sitting tall. Loop a resistance band around the soles of your feet. Hold the ends of the band in each hand with your arms extended at chest level. Bend your elbows as you pull the band toward your torso and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for a moment before releasing with control. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated Chair Press (Chest and Shoulders)

Begin by looping a resistance band behind the back of a sturdy chair at mid-back level. Sit tall, holding one end of the band in each hand with your elbows bent. Press the band forward, pushing your hands straight out ahead of your chest. Hold for a moment at the extension. Use control to release. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Overhead Press (Shoulder Strength)

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of water bottles or lightweight dumbbells at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Armchair Pushups (Triceps and Shoulders)

Begin seated in a sturdy chair with armrests. Position your hands on the armrests. Push through your hands to lift your bottom off the seat. Slowly lower yourself back down to the surface. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated Bicep Curls (Arm Strength)