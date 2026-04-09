4 Chair Exercises That Shrink Waist Overhang Faster Than Gym Machines After 50

These moves are safe, easy to do, and productive for leaning out the waistline.

Staying physically active is essential—especially as you age in order to maintain independent living. Doing so will lower your risk of disease, boost overall function and wellness (mentally and physically), and help to manage any health challenges you may have. Chair exercises have become increasingly popular because they are effective, safe, easy to do, and can help build and maintain strength.

One area older individuals battle is extra fat in the waistline. What’s a 50-year-old to do? Pull up a chair, because we have a perfect solution.

We spoke with Chad Lipka, Wellness and Fitness Expert and President of North Shore Sauna, who shares four chair exercises that shrink waist overhang faster than gym machines after 50.

“After 50, many people notice a change in their fat distribution—especially around the lower belly,” Lipka tells us. “Part of this is due to hormonal changes, and part of it has to do with slowly losing muscle mass—both which allow fat to be deposited around the middle even if your activity level stays the same. I have also noted that it is not uncommon for core engagement to fade over the course of time, people continue to move but lose that sense of core bracing. This change in core stability can cause postural changes, with the middle starting to pooch out more than it had in their 30s or 40s.”

Machines typically lock your body into unnatural movement patterns that don’t support core engagement.

“I have worked with a number of people who can weight train at high repetitions on machines but still not correctly activate their lower abs firing through the hips instead,” Lipka points out.

More effective approaches typically include controlled motion paired with adequate core bracing and breathing. Below, Lipka shares four chair exercises that can help address waistline thickening after 50.

4 Chair Exercises for Your Waistline

“Chair work offers enough stability to allow the practitioner to focus on purposeful core activity without overloading the lower back,” Lipka says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maintain a neutral spine, braced core using gentle pressure, and consistent breathing. Slow exhales will fire up the deep core muscles.

“That’s how we keep things in check, hips-challenging while powerfully working lower abs; small movements are the secret. This is a good way for those feeling stiff or coming back from a layoff,” Lipka adds.

Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides.

Seated Double Leg Lifts

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair, holding onto the sides for added stability. Place your feet flat on the floor. Straighten your legs out in front of you until your knees are completely extended. Hold at the top for a few seconds, engaging the core before lowering.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.”

Chair Reverse Crunch