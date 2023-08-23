Charlize Theron, 48, Reacts to Facelift Rumors: "I'm Just Aging!"

Charlize Theron is arguably one of the most beautiful, talented actors in the history of Hollywood. The South African-born Oscar winner is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and it's easy to see why—her portfolio of work is beyond impressive. At 48 years old, the mother of two is the face of Dior's new L'Or de J'Adore campaign, and, in a recent interview with Allure, she shared her refreshing take on the aging process.

Read on for some highlights from the interview, including her response to recent facelift rumors, her changing metabolism, double standards in Hollywood, and why she refuses to gain weight for a movie role again.

Theron says she didn't get plastic surgery—she's "just aging."

Theron revealed to Allure, "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging." Although the star said people believe she had a facelift, Theron set the record straight, and her response was, well, pretty fast and furious. (Pun intended!) "I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens," she noted.

The actress called out unfair double standards in Hollywood.

In addition to squashing plastic surgery rumors, Theron also called out the unfair double standards that so many women have to deal with in Hollywood—and everyday life. "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," Theron told Allure. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

It's a fact of life: As women grow into their 40s and 50s and beyond, their bodies (and faces) change. These stages of life should be embraced and enjoyed without having to defend the natural process of aging or conform to unattainable beauty standards.

Theron acknowledged her metabolism is changing and said she'll never gain 40 pounds for a role again.

It's true that as you age, your metabolism may not move as fast as it used to. Over time, you naturally lose lean muscle if you don't do anything to preserve or build it up. In turn, your body burns calories more gradually. In addition, you may not be as active as you once were. All of these things can contribute to a slower metabolism.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off. When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight," she said. "I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

The star even addressed how it's more difficult to snap back from injuries than it was in her 20s, which is something many of us can relate to. But Theron proves that new chapters in life are what you make of them. Don't let anyone make you feel like you're getting older; embrace life, and know you're getting even better!