10 Cheapest Restaurant Meals That Still Taste Incredible

Dining out in a restaurant can be a great way to socialize, try new foods and support the local economy. But there's no denying that when you're eating out, the bill can add up quickly (especially if you're prone to adding drinks, appetizers and dessert). Restaurant food is luxury, but it doesn't have to be staggeringly expensive to be good. If you know the right dishes to order, you can make it out the door with a low bill and a full tummy.

The beauty thing about ordering the cheapest meals in a restaurant is that they are often made from a shorter list of ingredients, simply prepared, and therefore harder to screw up. In general, if you want to avoid a check that will leave you round-eyed, there are a few tips you should follow – choose dishes with in-season ingredients that don't need to be imported from another time zone to satisfy your hunger. When choosing a protein, chicken is usually the cheapest option – but that's ok! It will easily take on the flavor of whatever sauce you combine it with. And beware of the specials – though the chef may be excited about them, they'll also come with a higher price tag in most cases.

On the other hand, if you stick to the classics listed here, you'll walk away feeling satiated, and maybe even with enough change leftover for a proper digestif (or a cone from Mr. Softee, the ultimate cheap-but-great dessert!).

Read on to see the best picks next time you're ordering with a thin wallet and a full appetite.

Eggs and Toast

This is one restaurant meal that is predictable, you can get most anywhere and won't break the bank. Even with an egg surcharge, this meal is still pretty cheap – and best of all because it has protein, it won't leave you hungry. Get the eggs cooked your way and switch it up from your regular white or wheat to rye toast for a nice treat. If you're lucky, this meal may even come with potatoes or home fries. Toss on some Tabasco and you've got one great dish.

Try It At: Denny's – The "Build Your Own Grand Slam" lets you customize eggs and toast (with sides) on the cheap, and it's available all day.

Pancakes

Another breakfast meal that'll fill your stomach (without emptying your wallet) is pancakes. While it's true that you can often make pancakes better and cheaper at home, they are a solid choice for when you want a yummy breakfast without the fancy brunch price tag (we're looking at you, lobster benedict). Go for buttermilk or jazz things up with some blueberries or better yet, chocolate chips. A side of bacon makes this a complete breakfast.

Try It At: IHOP – Their pancake stacks are legendary, fluffy, and inexpensive, especially during promo times like "All You Can Eat Pancakes."

Cheeseburger and Fries

Not only is this a restaurant meal that's budget friendly, it's downright delicious. When made correctly, a juicy medium rare cheeseburger is heaven. And even if it's overdone, well, it's still pretty damn good. When your friends want to try that new farm-to-table restaurant but it's not payday yet, the burger (usually listed way down below the entrees) is your best friend. Try it with bleu cheese or even with a fried egg on top to feel fancy. Now just make sure your buddies don't want to split the bill evenly!

Try It At: Five Guys – While not the absolute cheapest, their regular cheeseburger and generous helping of fries are still a great bang for your buck.

Chicken Parm

Chicken parm is the comfort food your mom made you when you were feeling down and now as an adult, it still feels like culinary version of a hug. If you see this dish on a menu, don't hesitate to place your order. Chicken is going to be the cheaper option of other meats such as veal and chances are, you're going home with leftovers for lunch the next day (two meals for the price of one – score!). If you're lucky enough to have someone in your life who will make you chicken parm, count your blessings. And if not, order it the next time you go out.

Try It At: Olive Garden – Their Chicken Parmigiana lunch combo or full dinner entree is satisfying and comes with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

Quesadilla

When you want something cheesy and cheap, a quesadilla is hard to beat. Unlike tacos, which can be delicious but often require several to make a meal, a quesadilla is usually made with two huge tortillas, cheese and a filling such as meat or vegetables. Add some sour cream and salsa and you've got a fiesta that's fiscally sound. Bonus points if they'll add beans or jalapenos.

Try It At: Taco Bell – The Chicken Quesadilla is cheesy, customizable, and consistently affordable with value menu options.

Burrito

If you've got an even bigger appetite (but not a lot of cash to spend) a burrito is your best friend. The trick to ordering one of these at a fast casual restaurant is to fill it with so many ingredients that it has to be double-wrapped. Now you've got a full stomach that will make you feel like a python slowly digesting a deer. And yes, guac is extra, but so worth it!

Try It At: Chipotle – You can pack your burrito with rice, beans, veggies, and meat for a filling meal under $10. Pro tip: skip the extras to save.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Pad Thai

A spice-lovers dream come true, pad Thai isn't expensive but it's oh-so flavorful. This Thai street food is made with rice noodles, scrambled eggs, veggies and seasonings, and some type of protein (chicken will be the yummy and cheap choice!). In fact, any kind of stir fry is going to give you a lot of nutritional bang for your buck. But when it comes to a noodle dish that's super savory, Pad Thai is your best friend.

Try It At: Pei Wei – Their Chicken Pad Thai is flavorful, filling, and comes in a lunch size portion that won't wreck your budget.

Cobb Salad

Contrary to popular belief, big salads don't always come with a big price tag. When you find one on a restaurant menu that isn't just greens (and up-charging you for adding chicken or another protein) go for it! A giant Cobb Salad that's colorful and big will give you tons of nutrients and keep you fuller for longer than a small sandwich. You'll get ingredients such as chicken, egg, bacon, avocado and cheese – all without needing to order anything extra!

Chicken Curry

This Indian staple is not the most expensive but is often the most delicious choice on the menu. Enjoy it in the winter when you need to warm up or lean into the spice in summertime. Served with plentiful rice, the aromatic sauce will stretch for days (if you can manage to save some to go!). Bonus points for a lunch special that comes with garlic naan.

Try It At: Naan & Curry (or regional Indian chains like Curry Up Now) – Look for lunch specials with rice, curry, and naan that offer top-tier taste on a budget.

Pizza

The ultimate cheap-o meal that everyone loves is…pizza! Have you heard the joke – what's the difference between an actor and a pizza? A pizza can feed a family of four. And it's true that for the price of what might be a single restaurant entrée, depending on the size, a pizza can feed anywhere from 2-4 people. Pizza can be ordered so many different ways – meat lovers, veggie, white. You can even add specialty ingredients and still have a meal that's potentially cheaper than eating at home. Pair it with a pitcher of beer or the house wine and that's amore – on a budget!

Try It At: Little Caesars – Their affordable Hot-N-Ready pizza is a national steal that serves multiple people and never skimps on flavor.