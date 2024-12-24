I Tried 5 Fast-Food Salads & the Best Was Super Fresh and Flavorful

Although fast-food chains are most famous for their not-so-healthy menu items, a handful of these places also offer salads on their menus. This is great for when you need a quick and easy meal but don't want to default to the usual fried chicken nuggets, greasy cheeseburgers, or salty french fries. It's also excellent for when you want to diversify your fast-food order by adding a bit of fiber and vegetables.

Chain restaurant salads often don't get the flowers they deserve (especially since places like Sweetgreen and Chopt overshadow them), but quite a few out there are up to par with some of these higher-end salad spots.

With this in mind, I tried salads from five famous fast-food chains to help you navigate which ones are worth putting on your radar. From Panera's classic Greek salad, which makes a great partner for soupy bread bowls and cheesy sandwiches, to Chick-fil-A's best-selling Cobb salad made with your choice of chicken, here's how they ranked, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 Salad w/o Dressing)

Calories : 440

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 31 g

I went through a period in college when I would order Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad all the time, so I was curious to see if it tasted as good as I remembered. Made with grilled chicken, crunchy pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and chopped apples, the actual salad portion is tasty, but the chicken left something to be desired. In the future, I'd order this $8.99 salad again sans protein and add a side of chicken nuggets, if I want a more filling meal.

The look: A clear, square-shaped container stuffed with a fresh lettuce blend, red and green apple chunks, and a small amount of blue cheese. The chopped pecans and dressing were included on the side.

The taste: This option was good, but the chicken could be better. It was too salty, didn't have a palatable texture, and lacked flavor. Other than that, the salad was delicious, with a fruity, tangy, slightly acidic dressing, fresh lettuce, and crunchy apple slices that were so vibrant and colorful I couldn't get over it. Although nearly nonexistent, the cheese provided a burst of flavor, while the pecans were crunchy and nicely chopped. I'd order this salad again, next time, without the chicken.

Chick-Fil-A Cobb Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 Salad w/o Dressing)

Calories : 830

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 2,220 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 42 g

Chick-fil-A is synonymous with top-tier chicken, but its salads aren't too shabby, either. One of its most popular picks is the Cobb Salad, which allows you to customize exactly what kind of chicken you'd like to put on top. Out of the long list of options—including regular nuggets, grilled nuggets, Chick-n-Strips, spicy filet, and spicy grilled filet served cold—I chose the traditional nuggets, which were so tasty. I paid $14.55 for this salad that, although good, had competing flavors.

The look: A clear, medium-sized container filled with fresh lettuce, bright red grape tomatoes, chopped chicken nuggets, a sprinkling of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, a small amount of roasted corn kernels, a sliced hard-boiled egg, and crumbled bacon bits. Dried, charred tomato pieces and crispy red peppers are served on the side, as well as an avocado-lime dressing packed in a squeezable packet.

The taste: This salad reminded me of McDonald's salad shakers I used to order back in the day because of how indulgent it tasted. My boyfriend confirmed this sentiment when he took a bite and commented, "I feel like I'm eating a salad from 1997; it feels like a throwback." The chicken, unsurprisingly, was terrific, with a juicy center and slightly crispy exterior. The lettuce wasn't soggy, the hard-boiled egg was well-cooked and thinly sliced, the cherry tomatoes were sweet and fresh, and the bacon had a nice salty edge.

However, I noticed that the corn and shredded cheese were barely noticeable since there was such a minute amount. Also, the dressing was overly rich and creamy and didn't mesh well with the dried tomatoes and peppers. Overall, I felt like the flavors on this one were competing.

Chipotle Custom Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 Salad)

Calories : 1,045

Fat : 61 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,370 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 27 g

I didn't realize Chipotle offered salads until I placed this order. During previous visits, I've just ordered burritos or burrito bowls. I paid $15.73 for this oversized salad, which was well worth the money. Even though it was incredibly filling—and felt more like two meals in one—I was satisfied with the taste and price and would definitely order it again.

The look: A heavy salad packed in an oval-shaped container with an aluminum top. You can customize your salad here, and mine was brimming with fajita-style vegetables, including red and green peppers, white rice, guacamole, queso, shredded cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes, and more.

The taste: Wow, a lot was happening here, but in a good way. This salad is packed with flavor, especially since you can customize your order and add in whatever you'd like. The rice wasn't dry or overly mushy, the guacamole was fresh, the fajita-style vegetables were well-made, the shredded cheese tasted high quality, and the queso added a creamy and savory touch. The dish overall was slightly spicy and featured a bed of lettuce that wasn't soggy or wet, which I thought was great.

However, I felt the dressing wasn't needed for this one since so many flavors were swirling around. This salad was delightful, but was very heavy and may not be what you want if you're in the mood for a lighter meal.

Subway Tuna Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 Salad)

Calories : 310

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

It should be no shock that sandwiches are Subway's most-ordered menu items, but don't sleep on the famous chain's salad offerings. With choices like the Veggie Delite salad, Club salad, and more, the eatery's salads are excellent, if you're in the mood for Subway but don't want a low-carb option. I got this $9.19 Tuna Salad because I heard good things about it, and I am happy (and somewhat relieved) to relay that it tasted really freaking good.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: A round black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid filled with chopped lettuce, sliced peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and so much cheese. The highlight of this salad was the two large scoops of tuna fish mixed with mayo. I ordered this salad with dressing, but I couldn't tell if it had already been put on it.

The taste: Shockingly great. Everything about this salad tasted fresh and wholesome, which took me off guard because I didn't expect to enjoy a salad from Subway. It had two big scoops of freshly made tuna, which wasn't overly salty or mushy; the peppers and cucumbers had a great crunch and tasted freshly sliced, and there was plenty of shredded cheese that didn't taste rubbery in the least. These ingredients were placed on a bed of lettuce, which had a nice crisp to it. This salad was terrific and turned out to not need dressing.

Panera Bread Greek Salad

Nutrition :

Half-Size Serving w/Apple for Side (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 210

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

Oh, Panera Bread, how I love thee. What's so great about Panera is that it is consistent—I've been ordering from here since high school, and its dishes rarely disappoint. One menu item I always order is the Greek Salad. It's fresh, light, and a great side to soups and sandwiches. This salad cost me $7.39 for a half portion, and I plan on ordering more of it in the future.

The look: This salad is made with sliced cucumbers, thinly cut pieces of red onion, bright red cherry tomatoes, a handful of crumbled feta cheese, and fresh lettuce. The dressing, which is vinegary deliciousness, is served on the side which is nice because it helps to prevent your salad from becoming soggy before digging in.

The taste: Although it's one of the tamer salad choices at Panera, this popular pick is an absolute classic. The vegetables were fresh and flavorful—the red onion added a kick, while the cherry tomatoes had a sweet and juicy taste. The cheese tasted high-quality, and the vinegar-based dressing tied everything together.

Overall, this salad won first place because it's light without feeling skimpy and has a bright, refreshing, versatile flavor that you can enjoy with a range of sandwiches and soups. I also felt like the ingredients are very high quality, and the price was reasonable. All in all, excellent.

