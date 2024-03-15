Chick-fil-A's Spinoff Restaurant Is Launching Pizzas Next Week

A Chick-fil-A restaurant would probably be the last place you'd think to visit whenever you're craving a hot and fresh pizza. However, a spinoff eatery created by the ultra-popular chicken chain just expanded its menu with not just one, but several spins on the classic dish.

This Chick-fil-A spinoff is called Little Blue Menu, a digital-only restaurant that opened in College Park, Md. in September 2023. The concept's name is based on the original blue menus that the late Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy used at his first-ever restaurant, which was originally called the Dwarf Grill but later renamed to The Dwarf House.

Created as a way for Chick-fil-A to test innovative new menu items, Little Blue Menu serves classic Chick-fil-A fare like the Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries, as well as some exclusive options you won't find at a typical Chick-fil-A. Think burgers, sweet potato tots, onion rings, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon rolls, and several types of chicken wings.

Starting on March 18, pizza will become the latest exciting innovation that customers can sample at Little Blue Menu. The restaurant plans to start serving five new pies alongside a new calzone-inspired offering:

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a drizzle of Chick-fil-A Sauce, and pickles.

pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a drizzle of Chick-fil-A Sauce, and pickles. Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce, drizzles of house-made ranch dressing, and a dusting of lemon pepper seasoning.

pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce, drizzles of house-made ranch dressing, and a dusting of lemon pepper seasoning. Cheese Pizza Pie: pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pepperoni Pizza Pie: pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni.

pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni. Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.

pizza crust topped with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms, and red bell peppers. Pepperoni Pizza 'Round: a calzone-inspired item stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and crispy pepperoni, then baked until crisp and golden brown.

"As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them," said Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer, in a statement. "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it's love before first bite."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the College Park restaurant is the only standalone Little Blue Menu, Chick-fil-A is also currently testing a Little Blue Menu food truck in Athens, Ga. The food truck, however, is not serving the new pizzas.

In other Chick-fil-A news, the chain just announced that it will open its first-ever mobile pickup restaurant in New York City on March 21. The store won't include a seating area or offer dine-in services in an effort to serve on-the-go customers. Guests will be able to order ahead through the Chick-fil-A app and website.

Chick-fil-A is also still serving the Mango Passion beverages that returned to menus in January. However, these seasonal drinks won't stick around permanently, so fans shouldn't wait too long before grabbing one at their local Chick-fil-A.