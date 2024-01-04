Chick-fil-A Is Adding 4 Exciting Tropical Drinks To the Menu This Month

The weather may be chilly in many parts of the country right now, but Chick-fil-A is infusing its menu with several new options that will put you in a tropical mindset.

The chicken chain just announced that it is bringing back the fan-favorite Mango Passion Sunjoy on Jan. 8. And because the beverage became such a big fan-favorite when it initially hit menus a few years ago, Chick-fil-A is also launching three brand-new drinks with the same tropical flavors: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

"Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging, said in a statement.

The original Mango Passion Sunjoy is a combination of Chick-fil-A's lemonade, sweetened iced tea, and mango and passion fruit flavors. The new Mango Passion Lemonade is a mix of lemonade and mango and passion fruit flavors, while the Mango Passion Iced Tea swaps out the lemonade for classic iced tea. Finally, the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade features lemonade or diet lemonade combined with Chick-fil-A's vanilla-flavored Icedream dessert and mango and passion fruit flavors.

The debut of the Mango Passion beverage line comes after Chick-fil-A noticed a boost in demand for cold and iced beverages. Duncan said that there had been "enthusiasm" among customers for the limited-edition Watermelon Mint, White Peach, and Peppermint beverages that Chick-fil-A offered throughout 2023.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We're excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!" Duncan added.

If you're hoping to sample the Mango Passion drinks once they hit menus early next week, don't wait too long before heading over to your local Chick-fil-A. They'll only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

In other major Chick-fil-A news, the chain recently faced a wave of customer backlash after swapping out styrofoam cups for paper ones at select locations. According to Chick-fil-A, the new paper cups are double-walled, which makes them extra durable and helps chilled beverages stay colder longer than they do in single-wall paper cups and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic cups. Some customers were happy to see the styrofoam cups leaving certain restaurants, but others were outraged.

"When the one closest to me gave me this…And with a paper straw…I decided to never go back," one frustrated customer commented on a TikTok about the change.