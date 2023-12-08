Chick-fil-A Just Changed Its Cups & Customers Aren't Happy

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A faced such intense backlash over a decision to discontinue its popular side salad that it eventually decided to keep it on the menu. Now, Chick-fil-A fans are up in arms over yet another change, but this time to its drinkware.

TikToker Aleesha Thomas (@aleesha.thomas) went viral last month after posting a video where she revealed that her local Chick-fil-A had just swapped out styrofoam cups for paper ones.

"Okay, [I] had to pull over because I'm distraught. What is this, Chick-fil-A?" she asked while holding up the new paper cup. "Where's my styrofoam cup?"

Thomas said that she asked a Chick-fil-A worker if they'd gotten rid of the styrofoam cups after receiving her order, and the employee confirmed the switch.

"That was like my comfort cup. Like that's how I knew my Diet Dr. Peppers would be extra crispy because they were in a Styrofoam cup," she added.

Chick-fil-A began rolling out new double-wall paper cups to select locations in May this year, according to the chain's website. Chick-fil-A says that the double-wall technology makes them extra durable and ensures chilled beverages will stay colder longer than they do in single-wall paper cups and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic cups. They're also made from paper sourced from sustainably managed forests. Customers may be able to recycle them, but that depends on what their local recycling programs accept.

Despite the benefits of the new cups, Thomas isn't the only Chick-fil-A fan who's unhappy with the switch. Her video racked up more than 263,000 views and more than 4,200 comments, including from other customers who grieved the loss of the styrofoam cups at certain locations.

"@Chickfila we do not want paper cups! We want our styrofoam cups! I drive out of my way to get a [Chick-fil-A] drink because of the styrofoam cup," one TikToker commented.

"When the one closest to me gave me this…And with a paper straw…I decided to never go back," another said.

On the other hand, some customers were delighted to see Chick-fil-A bringing paper cups to more locations.

"Thank god—the sound and feel of the styrofoam in my cup holders was horrid every time," a TikToker commented.

"Oh thank goodness! My kid kept stabbing through [the styrofoam cups] with their straws," another said.

Luckily for fans of the original styrofoam cups, Chick-fil-A hasn't made the switch at all of its restaurants. Plenty of TikTokers reported in the comments section that Chick-fil-A restaurants near them still use the styrofoam cups. But since the location near Thomas just made the switch to paper cups last month, don't be surprised if your local Chick-fil-A ends up doing the same.