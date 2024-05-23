Chick-fil-A Is Launching a New Chicken Sandwich That's Bursting With Flavor

In June 2023, Chick-fil-A began testing an ultra-flavorful new spin on its classic grilled chicken sandwich in select areas of the United States. Roughly a year later, the chain is finally giving fans nationwide the opportunity to try the exciting new offering.

Chick-fil-A's new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich will hit menus across the country on June 10. The sweet and smoky item starts with a lemon herb marinated chicken breast that's grilled and served on a maple-flavored brioche bun. The sandwich is also topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, sweet and spicy pickles, and bacon tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend.

Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, said that the new sandwich is unlike any they've rolled out before.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our guests know and love. It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we've launched."

The Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich isn't the only exciting addition coming to Chick-fil-A menus on June 10. The chain is also bringing back its fan-favorite Peach Milkshake for its 15th seasonal run. The summer-themed treat features Chick-fil-A's vanilla-flavored Icedream dessert blended with peach puree and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Both the sandwich and milkshake will only be available for a limited time while supplies last, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before hitting up their local Chick-fil-A.

The chain announced the upcoming menu additions less than two months after launching a new line of Cherry Berry beverages and a Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. While the Cherry Berry beverages are currently available nationwide, the pretzel sandwich was a test item only available at select locations in Raleigh, N.C. Since Chick-fil-A sometimes tests new items at a limited number of stores before rolling them out nationwide—like the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich—customers can hope for a wider launch of the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich further down the road.

Chick-fil-A fans should also stay tuned for news on even more exciting menu launches moving forward

"We have several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline and look forward to continuing to surprise our guests with bold, new tastes in the future!" Duncan said.