I Tried Chick-fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu—and One Item Blew Me Away

No restaurant makes you want to "Eat Mor Chikin" more than fast-food legend Chick-fil-A. The chain is beloved for its Original Chicken Sandwich and dippable breaded chicken nuggets. But, I was curious to see how this poultry obsession carries over into breakfast—a meal not always the most synonymous with chicken-based dishes.

Chick-fil-A began serving the most important meal of the day back in 1986. Of course, back then the menu was more finite, consisting of just the simple Chicken Biscuit. Ever since, the bill of fare has changed and evolved with some items like bagels and Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites coming and going, while others have become more permanent fixtures at the restaurant.

Now, if you happen to make it to the drive-thru before 10:30 a.m., you'll see a total of 15 items listed on Chick-fil-A's menu. At this volume, the options border on overwhelming and it's easy to get lost in the sea of sandwiches and sides. So, I recently tried each breakfast item for you, on the hunt for those that are most likely to start your day in the best way possible.

Here is the final pecking order, ranked from my least favorite to the best breakfast item of all.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

Even at the fast-food chain best known for slinging chicken, you can still find a classic BEC on the menu—that's bacon, egg, and cheese, for uninitiated. Chick-fil-A even has two iterations of the sandwich available, including this one served on a toasted multigrain English muffin for $4.19. The cheese of choice is American and the bacon is applewood-smoked.

The look: Okay, here's the heartbreaking truth. The cheese was a forgotten ingredient on each of my basic English muffin sandwiches, including this one. So, I had to make do with three sad strips of bacon and a square-shaped folded egg in between an obviously toasty muffin. Don't worry, I was as disappointed as you are.

The taste: Dry and dull. That is, except for the bacon which was greasy and limp with a robust smoky flavor that asserted itself into every bite. With scraggly, blackened edges, the muffin was a little too well done for my liking, and the egg was fresh yet bland. Perhaps it would have been elevated with its promised cheese slice, or even a dollop of some kind of condiment—something Chick-fil-A fails to add to any of its breakfast sammies. But, I doubt either addition would have saved it from last place.

I Tried Every Entrée at Chick-fil-A & the Best Was Crunchy, Spicy, Flavorful

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 420

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

Still in the breakfast bacon realm, we have the Bacon, Egg & Cheese but this time on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. This is just one of five biscuit sandwiches on the menu, signaling to me that this is the chain's superior bread choice. I guess we'll find out. The BEC alone cost me $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: An enticing BEC. Again, I counted three strips of bacon and one pale yellow folded egg. This time, however, I was pleased to see a glob of gooey cheese layered on top of the egg, bonding it to the top biscuit half. A glorious sight, and one which was made even better by the fact that the biscuit stood out, looking ultra soft and doughy.

The taste: Three out of the four pieces to this breakfast sammie puzzle work together seamlessly. The egg is well-cooked, not too slimy or too rubbery. Creamy cheese is a magical touch, and the biscuit with its melt-in-your-mouth pillowy texture and buttery, salty taste, is a step above–just as I suspected. Unfortunately, it's difficult to enjoy any of the above because the once-again shoddy bacon plagues the entire creation. I'm starting to think bacon—or maybe pork in general—just isn't Chick-fil-A's strong suit. Maybe the chicken chain should stick to what it knows best.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 500

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 23 g

Where there's a BEC, there's also often an SEC lurking close by. And, like the chain's bacon sandwiches, you can also find sausage, egg, and cheese in two forms at Chick-fil-A, starting with an English muffin-based variety. It's priced at $4.19 and is made with pork sausage.

The look: Egg overflows off the sides of the sandwich, while a thin, grill-marked patty of sausage hunkers below. The English muffin appears to be brittle and lacking moisture again, like someone may have left it in the toaster a few seconds too long. Lastly, you probably already know what's missing from the SEC equation: the cheese.

The taste: A baby step up from the BEC muffin, purely because the sausage is more palatable. It's lightly seasoned and is neither gristly nor completely parched—really the only requirements I have for a fast-food sausage patty. This wasn't enough to change the trajectory of the sandwich, though. The bread and egg continue to be remarkably bland—especially without the American cheese—leaving me to still feel pretty "meh" about the entire experience.

The #1 Unhealthiest Chick-fil-A Order (and What To Eat Instead)

Fruit Cup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Medium Cup):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Chick-fil-A doesn't offer any kind of cinnamon roll spin-off or doughnut-inspired treat right now. But, thanks to the fruit cup, you can get a dose of natural sugars during breakfast time at the chain. It comes with both red and green apples, mandarin oranges, strawberry slices, and blueberries for a diverse mix. Small, medium, and large cups of the fruit are available. I went with the default choice of a medium for $4.15.

The look: Colorful and vibrant. Each piece looks plump like it was picked fresh that same day with no wilting or brown spots whatsoever.

The taste: Appearances didn't lie. The fruit medley is just as fresh and flavorful as it looks. The berries are juicy, the mandarins are perfectly sweet and tangy, and the apples are crunchy albeit a bit domineering, taking over more than half of the cup. Everything appears to be in order. But, at the end of the day, it's just fruit and this offering simply can't compete with well-made hearty and cheesy sandwiches.

Egg White Grill

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 300

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 28 g

The Egg White Grill is presumably designed to act as a more health-forward breakfast option for Chick-fil-A patrons. As such, it does come with a relatively lower calorie count and less fat, but you're still looking at the same amount of sodium and carbs–so pick your battles, I guess. The sandwich is described as a "breakfast portion of grilled chicken with a hint of citrus, served on a toasted Classic English Muffin with egg whites and American cheese," and comes at a cost of $4.99.

The look: Apparently, "breakfast portion" just means significantly smaller because my piece of grilled chicken was scanty, and looked even more compact adjacent to the brawny English muffin. Collectively, everything suffers from a few singed or burnt areas, giving the entire sandwich a grey and off-putting appearance. But hey, at least the chain remembered to put cheese on this one.

The taste: Imbalanced. The chicken-to-egg ratio is way off. The folded whites take over as the star of the show, trampling everything else in its path. At some point, the mouthfuls of tasteless, lumpy egg becomes almost gag-worthy, even with its cheese blanket. When about half of this protein mass is removed, the sandwich becomes much more pleasant. You can finally reach the chicken, which is juicy with a nice sear. And, the muffin becomes more than just a vessel, showing off its chewy yet delicate demeanor.

The Best Fast-Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked By Taste

Hash Browns

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order):

Calories : 270

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Some form of spuds is an absolute must on any breakfast menu, if you ask me. Luckily, Chick-fil-A fulfills this starchy requirement with its very own version of hash browns—taking after fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King. They come in medallion form and are crisped up using canola oil. A small order cost me $1.65. That's the cheapest breakfast item on the lineup.

The look: Like tiny golden dimes. I would say they're bite-sized but I think even that would be an understatement. I could easily tackle about four, maybe even five, in one swift go.

The taste: They're good, but not great. Right out of the box, they're crunchy, not too potato-y, and just slightly greasy. When you think about it though, these circular spuds are really just filler—a distraction from the main part of the meal. Plus, like most hash brown offerings, they cool off rapidly, losing any appeal they once had.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 620

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

The second and final Sausage, Egg & Cheese living at Chick-fil-A is served on a buttermilk biscuit. The sausage is once again a pork variety and you can expect to pay around $3.99 for this sandwich.

The look: Tall and teeming with ingredients. Compared to other fast-food sausage breakfast sammies, it's sizable and not at all flattened. The biscuit here is a little more brown. But, the sausage and egg look appetizing, covered in orange American cheese.

The taste: Admissable, yet nothing outstanding. With the slightly over-baked biscuit and thick egg blasted with cheese, it's hard to even notice the slender sausage patty's presence. At times, you'll get hit with that sausage spice as you chew through the rest but those moments are fleeting. Due to this lack of harmony between ingredients, the sausage biscuit sandwich falls to a place of mediocrity.

6 Unhealthiest Chick-fil-A Breakfast Items, According to Dietitians

Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl):

Calories : 470

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 29 g

Ranking as the most difficult breakfast dish to eat on the go is the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl. Served in a "convenient bowl" as Chick-fil-A puts it (I'm not sure what else you would serve it in), it combines hash browns, scrambled eggs, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and the pièce de résistance: sliced fried nuggets. You can also opt for grilled chicken, spicy chicken, sausage, bacon, or no meat instead if you're so inclined. I went with the classic bowl with fried chicken for $4.99 and additionally received a jalapeño salsa packet on the side.

The look: Fresh and bold, and every ingredient was accounted for as soon as I peeled open the lid. Melted, shredded cheese coated the plump chicken chunks and the generous portion of scrambled eggs underneath. My only worry was that the round hash browns were in short supply. I only counted four total, most of which were hiding under the eggs.

The taste: Like the Egg White Grill sandwich, it's a bit too eggy for my liking. The balance is just a smidgeon off and I would have liked to see a few more hash browns and chicken pieces thrown in for more of a solid base. Otherwise, it doesn't elicit too many complaints. The proteins are juicy and tasty in their own right and the potato medallions serve their purpose. Plus, the salsa brings the bowl to another level, offering a bold taste from the pepper and a low-key kick.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 270

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 14 g

Who doesn't love a good parfait? I know I certainly do and I'm glad that Chick-fil-A offers this one. These are harder to come by nowadays since McDonald's dropped their iteration off the menu during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are some of the only fast food restaurants that still offer the yogurt and fruit mashup. At the chicken joint, the breakfast item is made up of organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt and fresh blueberries and strawberries for a cost of $4.85. I ordered mine with granola on the side, not realizing that chocolate cookie crumbs are also an option—rookie mistake.

The look: Just as they were in the fruit cup, the berries here appear bright and crisp sitting atop a generous serving of thick and creamy white yogurt. The granola comes in standard clusters of oats and nuts with dried fruit pieces also mixed in.

The taste: I didn't expect to like this parfait as much as I did, and the star is the yogurt itself. It's velvety smooth with a sweetness that makes you feel like you're eating dessert, which you practically are given the treat's 27 grams of sugar. The strawberries and blueberries are once again succulent and the granola gives everything a crunchy kick, as well as a chewy one from the dried fruits. The whole thing is just layer after layer of goodness and bliss.

How To Recreate Discontinued Chick-fil-A Menu Items At Home

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 420

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 27 g

At Chick-fil-A, it doesn't matter if the chicken or the egg came first because both are forced to coexist on one breakfast sandwich. The Chicken, Egg & Cheese Muffin is served with a breakfast portion of the chain's boneless and breaded chicken breast, a folded egg, and American cheese all on top of a multigrain English muffin. Featuring that famous chicken, it will set you back a little bit more than the other sammies, priced at $4.79.

The look: This was the third and last time my cheese was left behind, thank goodness. The remainder of the sandwich, though, doesn't look too shabby. Even as a breakfast portion, the chicken breast is meaty, matching the measurements of the muffin. The egg and bread are nothing new, but I will say the muffin does have a scorched perimeter yet again.

The taste: It's flabbergasting how Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches are lightyears ahead of its pork-based offerings (probably should have seen that coming). Even with all the same ingredients as the SEC or BEC muffins—and still missing the cheese—this item is just automatically elevated thanks to the consistently flavorful chicken. I still don't prefer the English muffin foundation that never seems to be cooked appropriately, but that's a minor hindrance.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 460

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 19 g

You'd be hard-pressed to find a sandwich more simple than the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Composed of just a hand-breaded chicken breast atop a buttermilk biscuit, it's a no-frills, what you see is what you get type of grub. It also comes at a modest price of $3.69, beating out all the other Chick-fil-A sammies.

The look: Surprisingly thickset for an unembellished two-part sandwich. The slab of fried chicken breast covers the entirety of the golden biscuit. Just from observation, you can tell it's seasoned and crispy, though unfortunately bare in one area where the juicy white meat pokes through.

The taste: Straightforward, yet effective. People flock to Chick-fil-A for one primary reason: the chain's uncontested chicken. And, in this sandwich, it has the opportunity to shine, paired only with a buttery and fluffy biscuit. I won't go so far as to say it's like The Original Chicken Sandwich of breakfast time, but it comes pretty close.

I Tried the Chicken Breakfast Biscuits at McDonald's, Chick-fil-A & Wendy's—and One Is Best

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 450

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 19 g

Chick-fil-A was looking to spice up breakfast with the addition of this menu item. It's a bold take on the regular chicken biscuit that adds a spicy blend of peppers into the chicken breast's breading. (It's the same blend you'll find in the lunch and dinner time Spicy Chicken Sandwich.) It's a fun way to up the ante of your morning routine, but it also ups your bill by 20 cents compared to the original chicken biscuit, coming in at $3.89.

The look: Nearly identical to the regular chicken biscuit, but the patty flaunts a darker reddish-orange shade. If you ever have both in the same order, you'll want to take a close look to avoid giving someone an unexpected spicy surprise.

The taste: Hearty and classic with a kick. It's everything I previously loved about the chicken biscuit, just a couple of Scoville heat units higher. The spice blend is peppery and seems to get its flavor from some combination including cayenne and paprika. Even sans condiments, cheese, or any other toppings, it somehow manages to be anything but boring and dry. I would advise having a glass of water or a cup of the chain's lemonade on hand if you choose to indulge. But, that's purely for the heat and not for a lack of moisture.

Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito):

Calories : 700

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,770 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 34 g

The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito is exactly what it sounds like: all the components of the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, including chicken, egg, hash browns, and cheese, but this time rolled up into a warm flour tortilla. Protein swaps are available here as well, it is still accompanied by a saucy packet of salsa, and it even shares the same cost as its bowl-bound alternative at $4.99.

The look: This burrito is no joke. It's almost Chipotle-sized, bursting with equal parts crispy chicken, spongy scrambled eggs, and taters all folded together in an impressive medley.

The taste: A considerable step up from the scramble bowl. Inside the soft shell, the ingredients are better proportioned and better dispersed, so it feels less like the egg show and more like a well-rounded meal. Meaty with a touch of fryer oil from the hashbrowns and chicken it's the perfect hangover food albeit a fairly heavy start to the day. The burrito is savory and flavorful enough to stand on its own, but I liked it best dressed with a few dribbles of spiced salsa.

All of Chick-fil-A's Spinoff Restaurant Brands, Explained

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 550

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,870 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 27 g

Chicken and egg meet again, but now on a buttermilk biscuit, baked fresh each day at Chick-fil-A restaurants. Add a slice of American cheese and that's all there is to this brekky sandwich for $4.59.

The look: The largest sandwich of all, also with the weightiest piece of chicken. It presents in a triangular shape that leaks over the side of the biscuit. More than enough cheese lays atop the fluffy egg square and the biscuit on this one happens to be uber-light in color with an extra pumped-up appearance.

The taste: Just yes. I had a feeling about this one and it absolutely delivered. The biscuit couldn't be more airy and doesn't succumb to that crumbly texture that biscuits sometimes do. I already knew the chicken would be perfection, and I think I also developed a new appreciation for cheesy sammies after the slices were missing from so many muffins. In all honesty, even if the egg was removed, I would still find this option delicious and it would still rank as my number one breakfast sandwich on the Chick-fil-A menu.

Chick-fil-A-Chick-n-Minis

Nutrition : (Per 4 Minis):

Calories : 360

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

Who says you can't have chicken nuggets for breakfast? You certainly can at Chick-fil-A but they are masquerading as a completely new menu item called Chick-n-Minis. The sneaky invention consists of the chain's original chicken nuggets individually enveloped in warm, mini yeast rolls that have been brushed with a honey butter spread. A 4-count cost me $4.75, but a 10-count is also available.

The look: The assembly could use some work. Most of the nuggets were falling out of their yeast roll home and all minis were smooshed slightly in the packing process. Otherwise, the nuggets are up to par, and the tiny rolls are pale and glistening ever so slightly.

The taste: I couldn't dream of something more doughy and delicious. Each one is like a pocket of pillowy sweet bread with a surprise of juicy chicken inside. As they always are, the nuggets are covered in crunchy breading with obvious white meat waiting inside. They are poppable and addicting. I'm glad I decided on a meager 4-count because I would have been tempted to polish off the entire pack of 10. For me, there's no question that these are Chick-fil-A's top contenders in the breakfast realm. And, I can't stop thinking about how good they would be with a small drizzle of honey or even maple syrup to really sweeten the deal.