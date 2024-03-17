All of Chick-fil-A's Spinoff Restaurant Brands, Explained

If you're even somewhat tuned in to the American fast-food scene, then you're probably well familiar with Chick-fil-A. The Georgia-based brand got its start as a humble shopping mall eatery back in 1967 and has since grown to a whopping 3,000+ locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It's one of the largest chicken chains in the country by store count and the largest by far in terms of sales, reigning over other major chicken brands like KFC and Popeyes. Professional chefs love the quality and taste of Chick-fil-A's food, and consumers have rated it as their favorite restaurant brand for nine consecutive years.

But despite Chick-fil-A's massive name recognition and popularity, even the most diehard fans may not know that the company operates not just one, but several spinoff restaurant brands. These brands aren't nearly as large as Chick-fil-A since they're all limited to just one or a handful of locations. However, a visit to one of the spinoff eateries could be a great bucket list moment for Chick-fil-A devotees because they offer special experiences you can't get at a typical Chick-fil-A. Some, for example, boast unique restaurant themes and decor. They also serve some exclusive menu items, such as burgers, that you can't order at a regular Chick-fil-A.

Read on for the key details about all of Chick-fil-A's spinoff brands, including where you can find them and what's on the menu!

The Dwarf House

While the name may not ring many bells for casual Chick-fil-A fans, The Dwarf House restaurant in Hapeville, Ga., holds a very special place in the chain's history. Originally named "Dwarf Grill," the late Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy opened the diner in 1946. And there, he invented the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich that is now served at the chain's thousands of locations. The success of that original restaurant is what inspired Cathy to open the first-ever Chick-fil-A (which closed in 2023 after more than 50 years in business) in Atlanta's Greenbriar Shopping Center.

While the building has been renovated and rebuilt over the years, the original Dwarf House is still located at the same address and continues to offer sit-down, counter and drive-thru service six days a week. The restaurant serves the classic Chick-fil-A menu plus some unique options like burgers, fried okra, cole slaw, and homemade pies. It also boasts outdoor play areas and offers guided and self-guided restaurant tours.

Cathy had five additional Dwarf House locations modeled after the original built throughout the metro Atlanta area throughout the 1980s and 1990s. These locations don't serve burgers, but they do offer a few rare specialties like fried okra, cornbread, and a sweet potato souffle. Guests can choose between sit down, counter and drive-thru service.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A's Spinoff Restaurant Is Launching Pizzas Next Week

Little Blue Menu

You can't order chicken wings or burgers at your typical Chick-fil-A, but that's certainly not the case at the chain's Little Blue Menu concept.

Little Blue Menu started out in 2021 as a virtual restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., meant for testing new menu items. The name was inspired by the original blue menus that Cathy used at his first Dwarf Grill restaurant.

When the virtual restaurant proved to be a success, Chick-fil-A went a step further by launching a Little Blue Menu food truck with a limited menu in the summer of 2023. It initially was based in Louisville, Ky., but is now serving customers in Athens, Ga., according to the Chick-fil-A website.

Chick-fil-A finally gave Little Blue Menu its first standalone restaurant in College Park, Md., in September 2023. The digital-only eatery serves classic Chick-fil-A fare, plus some exclusive options that might surprise you. They include extra sauces and seasonings, pizzas, several burgers, and pretty much every wing variety you can think of (i.e. smoked, roasted, fried, bone-in, boneless). Customers will also find unique sides and desserts like sweet potato tots, Brussels sprouts, onion rings, cinnamon rolls, lemon pie bars, and chocolate toffee cookies.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A vs. Popeyes: 8 Major Differences

Truett's Grill

On top of the thousands of fast-food joints that Chick-fil-A has under its belt, the company also operates a handful of 1950s-themed diners in Georgia called Truett's Grill. The first of these diners opened in 1996 in celebration of Cathy's 50th anniversary as a restaurateur. The state now boasts three Truett's Grill locations in the cities of Griffin, McDonough, and Morrow.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The restaurants all serve the full Chick-fil-A menu alongside some additional southern classics like sweet potato soufflé, fried okra, crispy Brussels sprouts, and cornbread. Customers can opt for either dine-in, counter, or drive-thru service.

RELATED: How To Recreate Discontinued Chick-fil-A Menu Items At Home

Truett's Luau

A Chick-fil-A brand may not be the first to come to mind when you're craving some Hawaiian-inspired fare, but that could change if you ever paid a visit to this unique restaurant. Cathy once visited Hawaii and enjoyed the trip so much that he was inspired to create his own Hawaiian-themed restaurant on the mainland. In December 2013, when he was 92 years old, he opened Truett's Luau in Fayetteville, Ga.

The restaurant attempts to give guests an immersive experience by greeting them with "Alohas" and featuring plenty of on-theme decor, including tiki huts and ukuleles. Meanwhile, the menu features several Chick-fil-A classics like the Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries, but there are also plenty of options that you won't find at a typical Chick-fil-A. Think tacos, burgers, pork sandwiches, fish, salads, Frosted Pineapple drinks, and Lava Cakes.

Guests can choose between sit-down, counter, and drive-thru service, so they have the freedom to either stop by for a quick bite on-the-go or sit down and immerse themselves in the ambiance.

RELATED: 12 Healthy Chick-fil-A Orders, According to Dietitians

Truett's Chick-fil-A

Not to be confused with traditional Chick-fil-A restaurants, Truett's Chick-fil-A is a small chain of diners all designed to honor Cathy's legacy. The restaurants pay homage to the founder by displaying family heirlooms, photos, and some of Cathy's best quotes on the walls. They also serve an expanded food selection that includes the full Chick-fil-A menu and some additional specialties like Loaded Southern Waffle Fries and Battered Pickles, according to the company's website.

There are currently five Truett's Chick-fil-A locations total, all of which are in Georgia. Like all of the other spinoff Chick-fil-A brands, these restaurants offer sit down, counter, and drive-thru service.