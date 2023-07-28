Chick-fil-A's Revolutionary New Drive-Thru Will Be Bigger & Faster Than Ever

Chick-fil-A already has the longest and busiest drive-thru lanes of all the major fast-food chains, but the company wants to serve more customers even faster. To that end, the chain is slated to open a first-of-its-kind drive-thru restaurant in 2024.

The chicken chain will start testing two new restaurant concepts starting next year, including a four-lane drive-thru in the Atlanta area that can hold up to 75 cars. The Atlanta site will have twice the usual kitchen capacity and will be the very first Chick-fil-A restaurant to boast four car lanes. The second new concept is a walk-up site in New York City, designed to serve urban areas with lots of foot traffic.

Chick-fil-A said both of these new restaurant concepts will cater to customers who want their ordering experience to be faster and more convenient.

"Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait time, while continuing to provide genuine hospitality and care to every guest," Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A's executive director of restaurant design, said in a statement.

Customers will be able to place orders as usual in the drive-thru lanes at the new Atlanta location. They'll also be able to order ahead and pick up their food in dedicated mobile drive-thru lanes. Meanwhile, the walk-up restaurant in New York City will allow guests to order their food ahead of time through the Chick-fil-A app and quickly pick it up while on the go.

While fans will have to wait until 2024 to visit these new Chick-fil-A restaurant concepts, the chain has already opened several other takeout-focused restaurants in the United States in recent years. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The newest of those restaurants just opened in Hawaii this week. Unlike most Chick-fil-A restaurants, this Hawaii location doesn't offer dine-in services. Customers can only order place orders in the drive-thru or walk-up windows. They also plan to start allowing third-party delivery at the location in the near future.

