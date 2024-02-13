Fast-Growing Dessert Chain Plans to Open 70 New Locations

If you tried to picture America's biggest and best cookie chains, major brands like Crumbl Cookies, Insomnia Cookies, and Mrs. Fields would probably be some of the first to come to mind. But over the next few years, a fast-growing rival will ramp up the competition as it plans dozens of new openings.

This quick-expanding competitor is Chip City, a dessert chain that serves a rotating selection of massive cookies in flavors ranging from basic to wildly inventive. The cookie lineup for the week of Feb. 9 through Feb. 15, for example, includes classics like Chocolate Chip and White Chocolate Macadamia, as well as some more unique creations like Strawberry Shortcake and Banana Cream Pie.

Since its very first location opened in Queens, New York, in July 2017, Chip City has expanded to 33 locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, per its website. And by the end of 2025, the brand could reach the major 100-store milestone, QSR Magazine reports.

According to QSR, Chip City plans to open 30 stores throughout 2024, an expansion push that will nearly double its footprint. Then, in 2025, Chip City plans to go even bigger, opening another 40 locations. The growth fund Enlightened Hospitality Investments, which invested a whopping $10 million in Chip City in 2022, is one of the major reasons that the chain has been able to accelerate its expansion in recent years.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So, where is Chip City headed? The company's website currently lists 17 stores that are "coming soon." Those include five new stores that are set to open in Illinois, with four in Chicago. Additional locations are also slated to open in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Interested customers can find more details on these upcoming openings on the company's website. Fans should also stay tuned for more new opening announcements in the future since those 17 stores are only a small portion of the locations Chip City hopes to open by the end of 2025.

In the meantime, those who don't currently live near a Chip City but want to sample its decadent treats can have them shipped nationwide through the online marketplace Goldbelly.

Chip City is one of several chains that plans to expand rapidly in 2024 and beyond. The donut and coffee chain Shipley Do-Nuts, for example, is aiming to double in size over the next five years. The regional chicken chain Bojangles also recently announced that it had added 270 locations to its growth pipeline.