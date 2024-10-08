Chipotle's Iconic Boorito Discount Is Back & Bigger Than Ever

While most Americans celebrate Halloween by donning costumes and consuming copious amounts of candy, Chipotle has a beloved tradition of offering super cheap burritos and bowls to customers in honor of the spooky holiday. This year, fans hoping to nab the deal will have to put on costumes and show their face at the nearest Chipotle because the chain is moving the promo from the app back to restaurants.

Chipotle's iconic Boorito promotion will be available from 3 p.m. to closing time on Oct. 31, the chain announced this week. This year, Chipotle is offering $6 entrées exclusively to Rewards members who visit a restaurant in their Halloween costume during the Boorito event. A steak burrito bowl currently starts at $11.25 at my local Chipotle in central New Jersey (prices may vary at other locations), so customers could potentially save a few dollars on their orders by participating in the promotion.

Select Chipotle stores in American college towns will stay open until midnight on Halloween to help satiate "Gen Z's late-night cravings," according to Chipotle. This is the second year in a row that the company has offered extended Oct. 31 hours, perhaps in response to the chaos the Boorito event has caused in the past. For example, customers complained of wildly long wait times and understaffed restaurants during the 2021 promotion.

Select Chipotle locations in California, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Texas are among the ones that will have extended hours this Halloween. Interested customers should check out a full list of the participating college town restaurants on the Chipotle website.

While the extended hours may help Chipotle avoid some of the overcrowding it experienced on Halloween in previous years, the decision to make Boorito an in-person event in 2024 could bring its own set of challenges. In the past—just like this year—Chipotle has required customers to visit a store in costume on Halloween to score the deal. But in 2023, it turned the Boorito into a digital exclusive offer that only required a promo code in lieu of a costume.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Moving the Boorito event back into stores in 2024 could potentially help Chipotle avert some of the app technical issues customers complained about last year, but it remains to be seen how restaurants will fare during the influx of in-person visits on Oct. 31.

This year, for the first time ever, Chipotle is also expanding the Boorito deal to locations in the U.K., and France. Those in the U.K. will be able to score discounted entrées for £6, while those France will pay €7. Chipotle currently operates 20 locations in the U.K. and six in France. In Canada, where the Boorito promotion has been offered since 2009, participating customers will pay just $7 CAD for their entrées on Halloween.

"As an annual tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our Halloween celebration," Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer for Chipotle, said in a statement. "By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever."