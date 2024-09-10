Chipotle's Super Popular Brisket Is Returning To Menus

Meat eaters are about to fawn over their next Chipotle order. One of the Mexican chain's most beloved beef items is returning to menus soon, and the savory protein pairs well with everything on the menu.

Fan-favorite Smoked Brisket is making a comeback at Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada for a limited time, starting today. Since debuting three years ago for a limited time, Smoked Brisket has remained the most requested menu item on social media, and the brand is finally listening to fans.

"We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way."

Chipotle's Smoked Brisket is made with brisket cut from the brand's signature Responsibly Raised beef, seared on the plancha, and seasoned with spices including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. Next, the beef is hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers. Like many proteins at Chipotle, Smoked Brisket is prepared in small batches throughout the day for peak freshness.

Though the brisket can truly go on anything, Chipotle's Vice President of Culinary, Nevielle Panthaky, recommends trying the tender meat in a Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, and cheese, or a Fajita Quesadilla with guac, sour cream, and tomatillo-red chili salsa for optimum flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Our guests love changing up their go-to orders with new menu innovations. Smoked Brisket is Chipotle's unique take on brisket that brings a deeply crave-able, satisfying flavor that they cannot find anywhere else," shared Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle.

To promote the limited-time protein, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee offer on all Smoked Brisket orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Thursday, Sept.12 through Sunday, Sept. 29, in the U.S. and Canada.

Those with spicy orders can also chase it down with Chipotle's newly debuted menu of ready-to-drink (i.e. canned and bottled, rather than fountain) beverage offerings, including Poppi, Open Water, and Coke Zero, available across the U.S. for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.