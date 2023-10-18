Chipotle Just Announced the Return Of Its Popular Halloween Deal

Aside from the crisp fall weather and hordes of trick-or-treaters, nothing screams spooky season like the return of Chipotle's annual Halloween deal. Not only is the chain bringing back the popular promotion again this year, but it's also giving some lucky customers access to extra perks and goodies.

Chipotle announced today that the popular Boorito deal is officially returning on Oct. 31. Customers who place a digital order between 3 p.m. local time and closing time on Halloween will be able to snag a $6 entree by applying the code "BOORITO" at checkout. This could give you a pretty significant discount on your Chipotle meal considering that entrees can go for upwards of $10 nowadays (a steak burrito bowl, for example, starts at $10.95 near me in New Jersey).

The Boorito promotion has been a long-running tradition at Chipotle, dating all the way back to 2000 when the chain held a burrito-themed costume contest on Halloween. While Chipotle customers had to don costumes to claim their discounted food in past years, Halloween getup isn't required this time around.

"Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle. This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food," chief brand officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

There are several other key differences between past Boorito promotions and this year's event. For the first time ever, select Chipotle locations in college towns will stay open until midnight, giving some lucky customers extra time to cash in on the promotion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Chipotle is evolving its 23-year Boorito tradition by embracing the late-night dining preferences of Gen Z who like the convenience of craveable food when and where they want it," Chipotle said in today's announcement. "Over the past two years, Chipotle has seen a 30 percent increase in transactions after 8pm on Halloween and 81 percent of 18- to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight."

Keeping certain locations open later this year could also be Chipotle's attempt to spread out the crowds of customers, especially after all the chaos Boorito caused in the past. During the 2021 promotion, customers reported app issues and ridiculously long wait times at crowded, understaffed restaurants. In some cases, customers even reportedly walked out without getting their food because the wait was so long.

There are 53 total restaurants—located in some of the college towns that eat the most Chipotle—that will have the extended hours on Halloween. They include stores in New York City; Los Angeles; Tampa, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Philadelphia, Penn.; and Austin, Tex. Customers can view the full list of locations that will stay open late on the Chipotle website.

As a final Halloween bonus for fans, Chipotle will also give away 100 bottles of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce on the spooky holiday. Only the first 100 digital orders placed between 10 p.m. local time and midnight at each of the 53 locations open late on Halloween will receive a bottle of this spicy sauce—so act quickly if you want to get your hands on one!