I Tried 10 Coffee Ice Creams & The Winner Was Simple and Classic

The grocery store's ice cream aisle is a treasure trove of excitement. Scan the frost-bitten shelves, and you'll encounter the usual suspects: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream. Look a little closer and you'll probably find some more creative, perhaps even newer options, such as Jeni's Fluffernutter Pie. While trying out new ice cream flavors is one of my favorite pastimes, there's one variety that regularly earns a spot on my shopping list: coffee.

Sweet, slightly bitter, and less strong than a cup of joe, coffee ice cream is a supermarket mainstay, with many brands offering their own take on the caffeinated flavor. Some keep it simple by solely showcasing the beloved taste of sweetened java. Others incorporate various mix-ins like chocolate chips, nuts, and fudge.

As a major fan of this flavor, I decided to put the biggest brands to the test and rounded up 10 different coffee ice cream options. These ranged from classic coffee to chocolate chip-studded varieties. I then enlisted the help of a fellow coffee ice cream-loving friend. Read on to discover my thoughts on the products, which I ranked in descending order from my least favorite option to the absolute most craveable coffee ice cream.

Oatly Coffee Frozen Dessert

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup)

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g fat (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Oatly's coffee-flavored frozen dessert was the only vegan option included in this taste test. The product has oat milk listed as its first ingredient and is made with organic, fair-trade coffee. A pint of this non-dairy frozen dessert cost me $5.49.

The look: Upon opening the pint, I noticed there was a small mound of frozen dessert that peaked in the center. The product was the classic color of coffee ice cream—a sort of sandy brown—similar to coffee with lots of milk.

The taste: Out of all the ice creams we tried, this one was the most off-putting. The oat flavor was so pronounced that it was overpowering. My friend likened the taste to another oat-based product, noting, "It's like they blended up granola and mixed in coffee flavoring." He added, "It doesn't taste natural, either." While the texture was creamy, there was a slight iciness to it—a common characteristic of non-dairy frozen desserts.

Tillamook Coffee Almond Fudge Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 4 g

Tillamook Creamery, an Oregon-based, farmer-owned co-op, boasts a wide variety of popular dairy products, ice cream included. The brand elevates simple coffee ice cream by incorporating almond bits and ripples of fudge. I purchased a 1.5-quart container of Tillamook Coffee Almond Fudge Ice Cream for $5.99.

The look: The pale beige ice cream was blanketed in tiny air bubbles prior to being scooped. I wasn't able to find any almond bits until digging in, but once I did, I couldn't locate the fudge ribbons advertised on the container.

The taste: I had high hopes for this ice cream, given the brands' emphasis on quality ingredients, but I was disappointed. The flavor was too sweet—notably sweeter than the other options, similar to a coffee-flavored syrup with a hint of toffee. It gave off a subtle maple scent, too. While the almond bits offered some texture, which I appreciated, I wasn't able to find any of the fudge ribbons even after taking multiple scoops of the ice cream. I suppose I'll just have to keep digging.

Edy's Coffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

Customers west of the Rocky Mountains and also in Texas will know it as Dreyers. Ice cream lovers on the East Coast know it as Edy's. No matter the brand name, the flavors remain the same. I bought a 1.5-quart container of Edy's Coffee Ice Cream for $5.99

The look: This product was similar in color to the others, presenting a light tan with a faint icy layer, thanks to its time in the freezer. Once scooped, its ridges were more close together than some of the other ice cream options.

The taste: The ice cream was light and airy, but the taste was lackluster. It had the least prominent coffee flavor out of all the options we tried, making it the most bland variety.

Friendly's Coffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

This Friendly's flavor is labeled as "premium ice cream," which, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, means the product typically contains more overrun—aka air—and a higher fat content than regular ice cream. A 1.5-quart container cost me $5.29.

The look: This flavor was the darkest shade of brown out of all the ice cream flavors, similar to the color of caramel.

The taste: Contrary to my assumption that this would be one of the sweetest ice cream options, this ice cream was actually the most bitter—perhaps too bitter. There was a slight earthiness to this flavor, which prompted my friend to say it "tasted the most similar to actual coffee—like an iced coffee." More milk, please?

Turkey Hill Colombian Coffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

Like Friendly's, this Turkey Hill product is considered a premium ice cream. As its name implies, the flavor is made with roasted Colombian coffee beans. It also has one of the lowest amounts of sugar, containing 16 grams per serving. A 1.44-quart container cost me $4.29—the cheapest of the bunch.

The look: This pale brown ice cream had a slight golden undertone. Upon being scooped, it produced ridges quite easily.

The taste: This ice cream was notably thick, presenting a dense consistency. The flavor started out sweet and then transitioned into a slight bitterness with notes of roasted coffee beans. Overall, this was an enjoyable scoop of ice cream.

Breyers Coffee Frozen Dairy Dessert

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

This variety, made with Colombian coffee beans, has the fewest calories and lowest fat content. Like Turkey Hill, it also contains 16 grams of sugar per serving. However, it's important to note that this product isn't technically ice cream. It's actually frozen dairy dessert because the product doesn't meet the FDA's guidelines to be labeled as ice cream. I snagged a 1.5-quart container for $5.29.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Slightly darker in color than Turkey Hill. The texture was notably soft and fluffy upon scooping.

The taste: This ice cream wasn't too sweet, presenting a more coffee-forward, slightly bitter flavor than some of the other options. That being said, there was a sweet, syrupy aftertaste. The consistency was considerably softer than the notably dense Turkey Hill variety, too.

Van Leeuwen Coffee Affogato

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 260

Fat : 17 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 5 g

While it's been known to turn heads with unconventional flavors like Kraft Mac & Cheese and Dill Pickle, Van Leeuwen is still widely beloved for its sweeter varieties like Coffee Affogato. Additionally, what sets this brand apart is that it carries French-style ice cream, which means it uses twice as many egg yolks. The second-priciest of the bunch, this pint cost me $6.32.

The look: This was one of the most eye-catching products, as the pale beige ice cream had ribbons of white incorporated throughout (the accompanying photo doesn't do it justice). The label notes that this flavor includes both sweet cream and coffee-flavored ice creams. The ridges weren't as pronounced upon scooping, presumably because the ice cream started to soften by the time my spoon hit the frozen treat.

The taste: The flavor was well-balanced, presenting a distinct coffee flavor and delightful sweetness. However, what made this flavor shine was the optimal amount of creaminess, which I often associate with Van Leeuwen ice cream.

Ben & Jerry's Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 350

Fat : 21 g fat (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 6 g

Like many Ben & Jerry's flavors, this ice cream has a textural component, thanks to the inclusion of espresso fudge chunks. This flavor has the most calories and highest sugar content, containing 350 calories and 32 grams of sugar per serving. I snagged a pint for $5.29.

The look: This ice cream was a darker shade of brown, with small bits of espresso pieces speckled throughout. And you can't forget about the large shards of espresso fudge that were nicely folded into the ice cream.

The taste: While this flavor was on the sweeter side, it wasn't overwhelming, showcasing prominent notes of espresso. However, the chunks of espresso fudge made this flavor so inviting. The makers added the perfect amount of crunch and a complex, chocolaty, slightly bitter flavor that compelled me to take another spoonful (or two).

Talenti Coffee Chocolate Chip Gelato

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup)

Calories : 250

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 5 g

Talenti's coffee chocolate chip gelato is made with Brazilian and Colombian coffee that's been slow roasted into fresh milk. Compared to ice cream, gelato typically has a richer, denser consistency, while ice cream is known for its creaminess. A pint of this gelato cost me $6.59, making this the most expensive of the 10 flavors.

The look: This was one of the darkest options because of the chocolate chips incorporated throughout. However, contrary to the product's description, these were actually more like chocolate grounds and shavings due to their small size.

The taste: As my friend put it, "Talenti knows how to make gelato." Unlike the rest of the flavors included in this taste test, this one was the most mocha-forward because of the chocolate pieces, which added a pleasant texture. Interestingly enough, this gelato tasted quite similar to Starbucks' Mocha Frappuccino. Since chocolate and coffee is one of my all-time favorite flavor combinations, I would purchase this gelato again. However, there was still one other product that delivered the best coffee ice cream experience.

Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 300

Fat : 21 g fat (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 5 g

Unlike the other ice creams included on this list, Häagen-Dazs uses with just five ingredients: cream, skim milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, and coffee. As noted by the brand, the coffee is derived from Brazilian coffee beans. I picked up a pint of this ice cream for $5.99.

The look: This latte-colored ice cream had a slight iciness to it. It scooped easily, offering an inviting, creamy texture.

The taste: I could easily devour this pint. The texture was perfectly smooth, while the taste was well-balanced. The coffee flavor truly shined while the sweetness was present without being overpowering. Plus, the shorter list of ingredients is an appealing bonus. If you're looking for a classic, no-frills coffee-flavored ice cream, this one's for you. And if you're seeking something with a chocolaty element, I highly recommend scooping up the coffee chip variety—my go-to Häagen-Dazs flavor.