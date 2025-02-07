Coke Is Bringing Back This Classic Flavor For a Limited Time Only

In 2025, nostalgia continues to trend in the food and beverage world, with brands bringing back blast-to-the-past favorites a la Slice and offering "Nostalgic Menu" items. Now, Coca-Cola is hopping on board and bringing customers back in time with their version of an orange cream soda: Coca-Cola Orange Cream. However, the drink will only be available for a limited time. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting launch.

Orange Cream Coca-Cola and Orange Cream Coca-Cola Zero Sugar are officially scheduled for sale on Feb. 10 in the U.S. and Canada. "We're so excited about this drop. Get your hands on Coca‑Cola Orange Cream right when it comes out," the brand announced on their website. It will come in 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles, 10-pack mini cans (full sugar only), and 20-ounce bottles at most national retailers in the United States and Canada, and online at coca-cola.com.

"Orange Cream is a cultural force. It's been around since 1905 but has seen a renaissance, with interest growing incrementally over the last 10 years," the brand announced. "This flavor was crafted in response to consumer demand for the iconic and nostalgic taste of orange cream."

"Coca-Cola Orange Cream intends to reconnect consumers with a beloved flavor tradition while pushing the boundaries of taste," Sue Lynne Cha, vice president of Marketing at Coca-Cola North America, shared with Food & Wine. "By blending our iconic Coca-Cola formula with refreshing orange and smooth creamy vanilla flavors, we are introducing an all-new beverage that reimagines the classic Coca-Cola experience. This launch underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and reimagining classic flavors, and we can't wait for our fans to try."

People on social media say you can already get your lips on a can in select locations. "Coke Orange Vanilla is that you?!!🧐NEW Coke Orange Cream dropped early at select locations," Markie Devo captioned a photo of a display at Kroger in Idaho. "The soda features flavors of classic Coke with notes or orange and cream."

The good news? You will have about a year to enjoy the new flavor. The bad? It won't be a permanent flavor. The brand maintains it will be on sale at least through the first quarter of 2026.

Redditors in Arizona, Southern California, and Oregon have also reported that the new drink is on the shelves. "I got the zero version. Not too bad," writes on Redditor. "I suggest drinking it with ice for sure. To get that 50/50 ice cream taste!" adds another.