Taco Bell Launches New 'Nostalgic Menu' With Beloved Discontinued Items

Taco Bell boasts quite a devoted fanbase, and its most loyal customers are always begging the chain to bring their favorite discontinued menu items out of retirement. In an exciting development, Taco Bell is finally granting its customers' most ardent wishes by reviving several old favorites that haven't been available for years.

Taco Bell is launching a new "Nostalgic Menu" this week that's geared toward "celebrating the most mouth-watering, iconic hits through the decades," according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! The menu will only be tested at select locations in Southern California starting on Aug. 15, so Taco Bell fans in other parts of the country may be out of luck during this launch.

However, Taco Bell said that it's looking to offer the Nostalgic Menu nationwide later in 2024 for a limited time, so customers outside of California may still get the chance to sample their old favorites once again.

The limited-time menu includes the following five iconic Taco Bell items:

Tostada: Featured on the original Taco Bell menu when the first location opened in 1962, this item features a crispy corn tostada shell layered with refried beans, a tangy red sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheese for a suggested price of $2.19.

Green Burrito: A popular Taco Bell menu item during the 1970s, this burrito is stuffed with refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and a green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeños, and spices. It will sell for a suggested price of $2.49.

Meximelt: Described as a "legendary '80s fave" in the release, this item features pico de gallo, seasoned beef, and a three-cheese blend melted inside a tortilla for a suggested price of $2.99.

Beef Gordita Supreme: This popular item from the 1990s consists of a warm flatbread filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, a three-cheese blend, and diced tomatoes.

Caramel Apple Empanada: Introduced during the 2000s, the Caramel Apple Empanada features a deep-fried pastry shell filled with diced apples and caramel sauce. It will be available for a suggested price of $2.99.

"Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for," Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Now, we're thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu."

During the limited-time Nostalgic Menu test, these items will only be available at the Barranca, Brea, and Fullerton Taco Bell stores in Southern California. The Barranca and Brea locations will offer the menu through Aug. 21 while supplies last, while the Fullerton location will offer it through Aug. 19 while supplies last.

The Nostalgic Menu test isn't the only exciting development at Taco Bell lately. Last month, the chain expanded its food offerings with the new Cheesy Street Chalupas (410 calories) and Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries (480 calories). And on Sept. 3, Taco Bell will finally launch its long-awaited Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato at restaurants nationwide.

