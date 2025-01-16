15 Cookie Brands That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Sometimes you get a hunger that only a warm cookie can satisfy. The best nutrition plan is one that strikes a healthy balance, and that means saying yes to the occasional store-bought dessert—after all, many of us have an undeniable sweet tooth. When you're making an effort to support your body with healthy foods, it may seem like those cravings shouldn't be entertained. But there are ways to find options that bring all the pleasure with less of the guilt.

"When it comes to packaged sweet treats, there are some products that are better than others," says Sydney Greene, MS, RD, nutritionist, and coach at Greene Health. It can be easy to feel drawn to an item based on buzzwords and packaging, but you might not be getting the full picture. That's why becoming familiar with how to read nutrition facts and ingredient lists is important for health-conscious consumers. "Shoppers should look for cookies with the shorters ingredient lists and avoid those that sound too good to be true, like 'protein cookies' or 'keto cookies.' Many times, these cookies are loaded with artificial sweeteners that can cause unwanted GI issues."

But how do you judge an ingredient list on the back of a cookie box? For indulgences like these, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, recommends taking stock of three fundamental factors: sugar, fat, and flour.

"Pay attention to the added sugar content. Most brands pack their cookies with highly processed and refined sugar. High fructose corn syrup is another sweetener that should be avoided at all costs," Young warns. "Some better sweetener alternatives are maple syrup, honey, and coconut sugar. However, quantity matters most!" A good rule of thumb is to keep the sugar content as low as possible, according to Greene, ideally less than 10 grams per serving.

"Another important thing to keep in mind is the type of fat in your cookies," says Young. "Partially hydrogenated oils should be avoided as they contain trans fat." These harmful oils can take the form of vegetable oil, vegetable shortening, or margarine, and over time, contribute to high cholesterol, increased inflammation throughout the body, and cardiovascular disease.

"Lastly, I will look for the type of flour being used. Most packaged cookies contain highly processed white flour, or in other terms 'enriched wheat flour,'" Young notes. "Choosing alternative flours like brown rice flour or whole wheat flour adds more nutrients like vitamins and minerals to the recipe content."

While it's good to be mindful of what you're eating, being overly restrictive never pays off. We think you should have your cookie and eat it too, while taking just a little bit of time to scope out the back of the box. To take the guesswork out of your search, we rounded up these expert-approved picks.

MadeGood

MadeGood is a B Corp-certified snack brand. And while it's best known for its granola, it also makes some excellent cookies that are vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and certified organic. They even contain vegetable extracts that make them a great source of vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E.

"If you are in charge of packing school lunches for a child, MadeGood cookies are an incredible option," says Greene. "Free of many of the common allergens, one serving is relatively low in sugar compared to other brands so you'll skip that sugar crash."

Choose from Chocolate, Double Chocolate, Vanilla, and Snickerdoodle varieties. Big box retailers like Target and Walmart carry some mini varieties of the treat. They can also be found at grocery stores like Mariano's, Kroger, and Whole Foods.

Simple Mills

This "purposeful" snack company puts out nutritious, whole-foods-based products that are meant to be good for you and the planet. And according to Greene, the cookies are no exception. Made with almond and coconut flour, coconut oil, and coconut sugar, they're a great option for munching. "One serving of four cookies contains only seven grams of sugar from coconut sugar, which is slightly lower on the glycemic index compared to regular table sugar," she says.

Not to mention, its special flour blends offer some great nutritional benefits, adds Young. "These cookies are made with a nut and seed blend, including flax seeds which contain omega-3 fatty acids." Just keep in mind that it's not suitable for those with nut allergies.

Buy them at stores nationwide, including grocers like Whole Foods and retailers like Target.

Sweet Loren's

"Who doesn't love cookie dough that you can eat raw?" says Greene about the clean, gluten-free, healthier cookie brand. Sweet Loren's offers eggless edible raw cookie dough in 12-ounce tubs made with sustainably sourced ingredients. The brand even makes a "Less Sugar" option in pre-cut rounds to fill your kitchen with that delicious, freshly baked cookie aroma.

"One cookie contains six grams of added sugar which might top the list for cookies with the lowest sugar content," notes Greene. "Sweet Loren's does not use artificial sweeteners. They just figured out how to make a cookie taste great with less sugar."

This sweet selection can be found in many grocery chains, like Safeway, Whole Foods, and Target.

Catalina Crunch

Eating a low-carb or keto diet involves some sacrifice, but a couple Catalina Crunch Chocolate Vanilla Sandwich cookies are a guilt-free way to satisfy that inevitable craving for a "sugary" treat. "These are fairly low in calories, with 90 calories for 2 cookies," says Young. "They also contain protein and fiber, a winning combination to feel full."

Many alternatives claim to be better for you but are made with artificial sweeteners, which can lead to gastrointestinal upset. The taste in each of these cookie cream sandwiches comes from monk fruit, which is naturally sweet. Plus, the other well-balanced ingredients make it easy to indulge just enough.

This health-food brand is available at a variety of retailers, including Meijer, Albertson's, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

Skout Organic

Looking to sink your teeth into a certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free cookie? This brand has a plant-based, simple ingredient mission to make better-for-you snacks. "Skout Organic cookies are made with wholesome ingredients that you would find in your own pantry," says Greene.

You can devour a serving of these naturally sweetened cookies in Gingerbread Spice, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, or Peanut Butter flavors without any guilt. "Sweetened with dates and coconut sugar, two cookies contain only four grams of added sugar," Greene adds. "These cookies also check the box for those who are gluten-free, vegan, and Kosher."

Skout sells its treats at health grocers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Central Market, and Thrive Market.

Partake Foods

Some like their cookies crunchy, and some like them chewy. Whichever you prefer, you can pick up your favorite from Partake Foods. The food-inclusive, B Corp-certified brand carries boxes of full-sized cookies, mini cookies, and snack pack—so the portion control is built in.

"Another cookie that is great for kid's lunch boxes, Partake cookies are free of the top nine allergens," says Greene. "These cookies are relatively low in sugar and come in a variety of flavors."

These high-quality confections are available at The Fresh Market, Safeway, Publix, Kroger, and Sprouts.

Maxine's Heavenly

The name of this all-natural dessert brand is apt, because the cookie selection at Maxine's Heavenly is transcendent. These mouthwatering cookies look extravagant while only containing about five grams of sugar a piece, along with plenty of other wholesome ingredients.

"Maxine's Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies contain no refined sugars and use dates and coconut sugar to sweeten the cookies," says Young. "These cookies are made with oat flour which is a great source of dietary fiber. They also include flax seeds which are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, making this an extremely healthful and delicious cookie."

Don't forget about Maxine's array of soft-baked cookies, ranging from Mint Chocolate Chunk to Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin. Find these at your local natural grocery store.

Cappello's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cappello's is a Colorado-based company that champions real food. They've reinvented pasta and pizza with almond flour, and now they've brought their expertise to the timeless classic: chocolate chip cookies for you to take home and bake in your own oven.

"This cookie dough is grain-free, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free, soy-free, and made with ingredients sourced non-GMO," says Young. "These are made mostly with almond flour and also arrowroot flour. Maple syrup is included for sweetness."

Cappello's is sold at most Whole Foods locations and other national stores.

Siete

You may have heard of this Mexican-American brand's revolutionary grain-free taco shells and tortilla chips. Now, say hello to Siete cookies. You can enjoy the bold flavors of Mexican Wedding Cookies, Mexican Shortbread, or Mexican Chocolate with no more than eight grams of sugar per serving.

"Siete just recently came out with a new line of grain-free cookies that are gluten-free and vegan," says Young. "This healthy cookie alternative is made with a blend of almond flour, coconut oil, and coconut sugar and filled with healthy fats and unrefined sugar."

Find them at a supermarket near you.

Chelsea Approved

There's a sweet twist behind the story of Chelsea Approved desserts. After a Crohn's Disease diagnosis, a Vermont bakery owner worked hard to find the treats she could stomach—and these minimalist cookies were born. For anyone with a restricted diet, you can get your fix with these cookie mixes. They have only a handful of ingredients, including buckwheat and oat flour, and cane sugar.

"This is an excellent cookie option for those with specific dietary preferences," says Greene. "Finding a cookie mix that is vegan, gluten-free, Kosher, and does not contain any nuts in the ingredient list can be challenging and this product checks all of the boxes."

The cookie mixes are available at select grocery stores in Vermont and New York, with further expansion to come.

Mary's Gone Kookies

If you're into cookies that are on the lighter side, Mary's Gone Kookies might be your new favorite. These thin, crispy wafers look like graham crackers, but they're gluten-free, GMO-free, plant-based, and completely organic. Instead of white refined flour, this recipe uses nutrient-dense brown rice and oat flours to add two grams of fiber per serving of "kookies", according to Young. "These are low in saturated fat and contain just one teaspoon of added sugar." As for the taste, the Chocolate option has a dark fudgey flavor, with a crunchy, toothsome texture that's perfect for snacking.

Pick up a box of Mary's Gone snacks at Albertson's, Target, Thrive Market, and other retailers near you.

Back to Nature

Back to Nature is a snack company that features wholesome ingredients, and its Chocolate Chunk Cookies are no exception. Made with wheat flour, semi-sweet chocolate, and real cane sugar, you won't regret having a serving of these for dessert. "[These are] low in saturated fat and contain just 60 calories per cookie," says Young. You'll also notice that there are no artificial ingredients or GMOs in this decadent treat – so munch away.

You can find Back to Nature snacks at big box retailers like Target and Walmart, as well as Amazon.

JoyDays

If you're looking for cookies that won't spike your blood sugar, look no further than JoyDays. This purpose-driven snack company is focused on making diabetes-friendly desserts, using low glycemic sweeteners like monk fruit extract and allulose to give your tastebuds just enough to savor without affecting your levels. For Young, the Chocolate Chip cookies get a stamp of approval for its overall balanced nutrient profile. "Fairly low in calories, saturated fat and added sugar, these make for a tasty treat," she says.

Use the brand's store locator to find them in a Walmart or health grocery store near you, or shop online to get these cookies shipped straight to your door.

Real Cookies Co.

Real Cookies Co. has defied all the odds – its pouches of Chocolate Chip Cookie Poppers are adorably mini, delicious, and are totally free of all gluten, grains, corn, eggs, dairy, and soy. Enjoy the sweetness of maple syrup, the richness of dairy-free chocolate, and the satisfaction from a fiber-rich almond flour base. Young likes this cookie for its low saturated fat and calorie content – each morsel is 30 calories.

To find the closest seller near you, check the store locator or order directly from the small business's website.

Mavericks

Healthy eating doesn't have to be a drag. For the kid in each of us, this family-friendly brand makes bite-sized, lightning bolt-shaped treats that aren't just fun to eat. Each confection is made with wheat flour, contains less than one gram of sugar, and is free from artificial and GMO ingredients. A serving is a very generous 6 to 7 cookies, while still staying within nutrition guidelines, says Young. "[This is] fairly low in calories and saturated fat with just one teaspoon of added sugar."

Some health food stores carry Mavericks, such as Thrive Market and Whole Foods, but the dessert is also available through Amazon, as well as the store's website.