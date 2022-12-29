If you're ready to start the new year off with fireworks when it comes to dieting, check out the #1 weight loss program of 2022. Losing weight can be a daunting, time-consuming process, but with just the right effective plan at your fingertips, you'll be on your way to a healthy, fit, new you.

Keep reading to learn more about the top-rated weight loss program of 2022 that is sure to deliver results, and get ready for "sensible and sustainable weight loss," because it's not just about losing it—it's also about keeping it off after all your hard work and dedication! And next up, don't miss 12 Foods Everyone Over 50 Should Eat for Serious Weight Loss.

The Mayo Clinic Diet was rated the #1 diet program of 2022.

Drumroll, please, because the Mayo Clinic Diet has been dubbed the "#1 Diet Program in US News & World Report's 2022 Best Diets," and for good reason. According to the Mayo Clinic's official website, this diet is simple to work into your everyday life. The program is all about assisting individuals in their weight loss journey while helping them get a good grasp on their overall health. The Mayo Clinic explained, "It's a key element of our larger mission as an international healthcare leader with unmatched medical expertise and innovation."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to being voted the #1 Diet Program, the Mayo Clinic Diet was also rated a "Best Diet Overall," a "Best Weight-Loss Diet," and a "Best Diet for Diabetes."

If these recognitions aren't enough to motivate you quite yet, you can draw serious inspiration from one of the many success stories. Donna Boerger, for instance, dropped 100 pounds in just over one year by following the New Mayo Clinic Diet. Not only did she gain much confidence, but she also decreased her health risks, felt healthier and more energetic, and was inspired to become a certified nutrition coach. Suffice it to say, her weight loss experience was totally life-changing.

Ready to start your own journey? We're here to help a friend out with the scoop on the Mayo Clinic Diet.

RELATED: Foods Preventing You From Losing Weight After 50, Dietitians Say

This is how the Mayo Clinic Diet works.

You can reach your targeted weight and still enjoy tasty meals whether you're cooking at home or heading out to eat. You no longer have to think about tracking calories or points. The program will teach you how to make smart food choices, along with a basic doctor-approved method.

Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, MPH said, "This diet is not a fad. You've had enough of those and know the result. This is a program that helps you make simple, healthy, pleasurable changes that will result in a weight you can maintain for the rest of your life." Gaining lifestyle habits is key to keeping the weight off long-term.

And it's not just about what you eat! The Mayo Clinic's program offers easy at-home fitness routines you can perform, without fancy equipment. Because after all, diet and exercise go hand in hand when you're trying to lose weight.

The Mayo Clinic's initial program lasts 12 weeks, but this diet is meant to be a healthy way of living. As the Mayo Clinic states, "Health is a journey and we're here every step of the way, for as long as you need us."

There are six delicious menu plans to choose from.

The program makes reaching your weight goal and keeping up with it pretty simple by offering individualized, easy-to-whip-up recipes and meal plans that are approved by the Mayo Clinic. There are many choices so you can easily ditch unhealthy entreés and snacks for nutritious ones that work. And guess what? There are six delicious menu plans you can choose from, including the "Original" Mayo Clinic Diet, Simple, Higher Protein, Healthy Keto, Vegetarian, and Mediterranean.

There's truly something for everyone. For example, the "Original" meal plan includes items like strawberry "cream" toast for breakfast one day, a Mexican buddha bowl for lunch, and garlic chicken zoodles for dinner. If you're a fan of Mediterranean dishes, gear up for quick roasted tomato and feta bruschetta for breakfast, a cannellini bean and vegetable salad lunch, and complete your day with fish stew with green beans and cherry tomatoes for dinner.

Is your mouth watering yet? If so, here's what you need to get started. Check out the Mayo Clinic's website, where you can join for just $5 each week. As with any diet plan, it's always wise to check in with your healthcare provider to make sure it's a good choice for you. Take a cue from the Mayo Clinic: "Goodbye bad habits, hello healthy weight loss."