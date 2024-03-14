Skip to content

Copycat Shamrock Shake Recipe

When you're craving McDonald's famous minty treat, here's how to make it right at home.
By Kiersten Hickman
Updated on March 14, 2024 | 3:20 PM
Around St. Patrick's Day, it's easy to run to McDonald's to get a Shamrock Shake. But what do you do the rest of the year when McD's isn't selling their iconic green ice cream treat? Answer: Make a copycat shamrock shake at home, obviously…

Get the same taste of the real thing with this easy-to-make recipe, which follows our old-fashioned milkshake recipe, then adds a little something extra to give it that shamrock shake look and flavor that we all know. It's an indulgent treat, so make sure to save it for a special occasion! While you're at it, why not make a copycat Big Mac to pair with it?

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup milk
1 drop peppermint extract
2 drops green food dye

How to Make It

  1. Add in the scoops of ice cream to a blender, then pour in the milk.
  2. Drop the extract and food dye into the blender.
  3. Cover and blend for 15 to 20 seconds.
  4. For a thicker shake, add more ice cream. For a thinner shake, add more milk.
  5. Serve with whipped cream.

