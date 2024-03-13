26 Restaurant Chains With the Best St. Patrick's Day Deals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Winter is quickly melting away, and St. Patrick's Day is around the corner. The holiday has grown into a full-on pop culture frenzy, with restaurant chains offering promotions and viral food and drink items to commemorate the holiday. St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year, so expect plenty of hungry customers looking for a reason to visit their favorite chain for lunch or dinner.

You won't need luck this St. Patrick's Day to score sweet deals and uncover specialty menu items. Several restaurant chains offer limited-time incentives to attract customers on March 17 and the surrounding dates. There are plenty of options, whether it's a one-day event or a month-long celebration. From green-colored beverages to Reuben sandwiches, a St. Patrick's Day special is waiting for you.

Starbucks

Nutrition :

Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino (Per 16 oz Serving) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 60 g)

Protein : 6 g

Coffee giant Starbucks is marking the occasion with a limited time offering. Its Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is made with matcha, milk and ice, blended together and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a caramel-sugar topping. The festive drink is available in stores and via the Starbucks app while supplies last from March 12 through March 17.

Applebee's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Festively themed cocktails known as "Saintly Sips" are back at Applebee's for 2024. Customers can order a $5 Tipsy Leprechaun made with Jameson Irish Whiskey. Or, try the $7 Pot O' Gold Daq-A-Rita, made with Patrón and Bacardi.

Arby's

Nutrition :

Mint Chocolate Shake (Per Regular Serving) :

Calories : 625

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 292 mg

Carbs : 98 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 89 g)

Protein : 12 g

Arby's may "have the meats" for the other 364 days of the year, but on St. Patrick's Day, you can find the mints. Yes, the mint chocolate shake has returned to Arby's menu for 2024. The beverage is a creamy mint chocolate milkshake with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and Andes Mint pieces for that extra burst of minty freshness. It's not around for a long time, so pick one up this St. Patrick's Day.

Baked by Melissa

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you live near a Baked by Melissa location, you can stop by in March to try its St. Patrick's Day-themed cupcakes, which include Rainbow Cookie, Triple Chocolate Fudge, and Lucky Charm. If you order online, you can score 10 percent off a Lucky Us Cupcake 100-Pack and Shamrocks Shuffle Cupcakes 50-Pack. Loyalty members earn an additional 50 bonus points when they purchase in March.

Bar Louie

Nutrition :

The Reuben Sandwich (Per Order) :

Calories : 1,192

Bar Louie is the place to be on March 17 for drink specials. Its St. Patrick's Day menu includes a $3 green Bud Light, $4 Jameson Sidecar, and $5 Guinness Draught. Specialty cocktails, like the Irish Goodby and the Irish Old Fashioned, will also be on deck. Hungry? Order a Reuben sandwich to pair with your green beer.

Burger King

Nutrition :

Big Fish (Per Order) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,270 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 3.2 g, Sugar: 38.1 g)

Protein : 19.2 g

On St. Patrick's Day, customers can once again save on their next purchase at Burger King. The fast-food chain has brought back its Big Fish BOGO for Lent. When customers buy one Big Fish sandwich, they can get another for $2. This deal is good not only on St. Patrick's Day but daily through March 28.

Bennigan's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Irish restaurant chain Bennigan's is unleashing a special St. Patrick's Day menu for March. Exclusive food items include Loaded Blarney Pub Fries, the Reuben brat, Molly Malone's Irish linguine, and Irish cream cheesecake. Specialty cocktails, including Emerald Isle Party Punch and Paddy's Lemon Drop Martini, are also available for the month.

Carvel

Nutrition information unavailable.

The St. Patrick's Day-inspired Cookie O'Puss cake is back for March. The ice cream chain's classic Cookie Puss creation takes on an Irish twist yearly, with an ice cream cone nose and frosted cookie eyes. With sweet savings like Carvel's BOGO Wednesdays, you'll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day with your fair share of ice cream.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Nutrition information unavailable.

City Works is a small chain with eight locations in Florida, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the chain's customers can enjoy a limited-time menu that includes Irish macaroni and cheese, shepherd's pie flatbread, and a pastrami Reuben. You can order a classic Guinness to wash it down, or opt for something more unusual, like a Lucky Grasshopper with marshmallow charms. These specials are available from March 13 to March 17.

Dairy Queen

Nutrition :

Under The Rainbow Shake (Small) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 86 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 76 g)

Protein : 12 g

Customers can find not one but two specialty treats at Dairy Queen that are perfect for St. Patrick's Day. Customers can celebrate the holiday by ordering the mint brownie Blizzard and the Under the Rainbow shake, which are available for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver's

Nutrition :

Grilled Reuben (Per Order) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,840 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 37 g

Looking for St. Patrick's Day treats? Culver's customers are covered with its grilled Reuben melt and mint shake. For a limited time, select locations will also offer Andes Mint Avalanche or Mint Explosion for dessert.

Kona Grill

Nutrition information unavailable.

Kona Grill offers a week's worth of special deals and promotions for St. Patrick's Day. These include $3 green beer, saké, and seltzer, and a $6 corned beef sliders for happy hour from March 11–17. Kona Grill's corned beef sliders are also available for dinner, takeout, or delivery.

Krispy Kreme

Nutrition :

O'riginal Glazed (1 Doughnut) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

The popular doughnut chain is known for its original glazed rounds, and each St. Patrick's Day, the doughnuts take on a seasonal green hue. Swing by your local Krispy Kreme to pick some up soon as the green O'riginal Glazed variety is available. This year, the viridescent rounds will be offered for just three days, from March 15 through March 17. In years past, the chain has offered free green doughnuts if you show up wearing green at participating restaurants. Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering four other special festive-themed doughnuts this year, including Luck of the Rainbow, featuring the chain's classic glazed doughnut topped with green icing, rainbow sprinkles and a buttercream cloud.

McDonald's

Nutrition :

Shamrock Shake (Small) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 82 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 63 g)

Protein : 11 g

It would not be March without the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's. Customers can also order the OREO Shamrock McFlurry for double the mint. These fan-favorite frozen treats are back at McDonald's for a limited time.

Portillo's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Portillo's mint chocolate milkshake has returned to all locations for a limited time. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a refreshing sip of this seasonal flavor, or try Portillo's mint chocolate cake shake. They're both available in the store or for takeout by ordering ahead.

Raising Cane's

Nutrition :

Leprechaun Lemonade (Regular 22 oz. Serving) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 69 g)

Protein : 0 g

Raising Cane's Leprechaun Lemonade is back for 2024. For a limited time, Caniac Club members can redeem one free 22-ounce Leprechaun Lemonade when purchasing through the Raising Cane's app. This deal is good through March 17.

TGI Fridays

Nutrition information unavailable.

For a limited time, TGI Fridays' Lucky Smash cocktail is available for $7.77. It's made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, scratch mint-infused simple syrup, and fresh lemon.

White Castle

Nutrition :

Cheese Slider (Per Order) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

For St. Patrick's Day weekend, when you buy two cheese sliders at White Castle, you'll get two extra cheese sliders for free. This offer is valid from March 15 to March 17.

Wendy's

Nutrition :

Dave's Single (Per Order) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 29 g

Wendy's rewards users can redeem deals throughout March, including St. Patrick's Day. Deals include ​​a $1 Dave's Single or $2 Dave's Double, available anytime through the app. The deals are part of Wendy's "It's Madness!" campaign to celebrate March Madness, but see this as your sign of good luck to save on a sandwich this St. Patrick's Day.

Yard House

Nutrition information unavailable.

Yard House is again offering green beer on St. Patrick's Day. And since the holiday falls on a Sunday, you can take advantage of Yard House's late-night happy hour deals, where you get $2 off draft beers and $4 off half-yards after 10 p.m.

Baskin Robbins

Ice cream chain Baskin Robbins will offer its "leprechaun approved" St. Patrick's Day Cake for a limited time. It's made with your choice of ice cream filling and coated with green frosting, featuring a rainbow and pot of gold design.

Crumbl Cookies

Nutrition :

Mint Brownie Batter (Per Cookie) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 256 mg

Carbs : 96 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 52 g)

Protein : 8 g

The week leading up to St. Patrick's Day includes limited-time cookies available at Crumbl. The chain's weekly menu includes Mallow Creme Featuring Lucky Charms, made with white drops, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms marshmallows sprinkled on top. For more green-inspired goodies, Crumbl is also offering a Mint Brownie Batter cookie and a Coconut Lime cookie. These specialties are available from March 11 through 16.

Dog Haus

Nutrition information unavailable.

With over 50 locations across the United States, Dog Haus is a great choice for St. Patrick's Day deals. It's serving a St. Patty's Melt for the entire month of March, and for St. Patrick's Day, it will offer green beer, $6 Jameson shots, and $7 Pickleback shots.

Duck Donuts

Nutrition information unavailable.

National donut chain Duck Donuts has St. Patrick's Day specials across its menus. Its Lucky Duck Assortment features one dozen doughnuts, including ​​Coconut Shamrock, Lucky Cinnamon Bun, and Glazed Magical Charms. This assortment is only available through March 17.

Dutch Bros.

Nutrition :

Iced Shamrock Kicker (Small) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 23 g

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 6 g

The coffee chain Dutch Bros. is releasing not one but two limited-time drinks for St. Patrick's Day. First up is the Lucky Rebel, made with Blue Raspberry Rebel with Soft Top and gold sprinkles. The second limited-time menu item is the Shamrock Kicker, made with Irish Creme Breve with Soft Top and gold sprinkles. The drinks will only be available through March 17 or while supplies last.

Yogurtland

Nutrition :

Lucky Irish Mint (Per Order) :

Calories : 330-660

The soft-serve dessert chain Yogurtland is offering multiple St. Patrick's Day-themed treats for a limited time. Customers can try its refreshing Lucky Irish Mint swirl along with gummy rainbow clusters as well as mini rainbow marshmallows. Exclusively on March 17, you can also order the Luck of the Rainbow, which includes the Lucky Irish Mint swirl with candy-coated chocolate and mochi on top.