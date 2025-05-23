5 Core Moves That Strengthen & Protect Your Body After 40

Aging isn’t always a smooth ride. As the years go by, your metabolism slows, muscle mass naturally decreases, and recovery after workouts takes longer. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to let these effects of aging take control of your well-being. By prioritizing a strong core in your 40s, you can improve various aspects of your health and set yourself up for a healthier, more active future.

To help you get started, we chatted with Meg Anderson, CPT, an NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of Pink & Powerful, who shares her top five core exercises specifically designed for those 40 and beyond. Incorporating these exercises into your routine will not only benefit your body now but help ensure that your golden years truly shine.

As you age, a strong core can improve your posture, help prevent injury, and allow you to perform daily tasks with ease, whether it’s chasing after your kids or grandkids, carrying groceries, or walking outdoors. But with so many flashy fitness trends and constantly changing workout routines to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. Fortunately, sticking to the basics and being consistent will always win, especially after 40.

According to Anderson, the following core exercises focus on stability, injury prevention, and the functional strength you need in daily life. “A strong core isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling stable, preventing injury, and supporting your body,” she says.

After 40, it's vital to train your body so it can brace itself and move with control, especially when it comes to activities like bending, lifting, or twisting. The dead bug helps train those stabilizing muscles and protects your spine during exercise.

Dead Bug

After 40, it’s vital to train your body so it can brace itself and move with control, especially when it comes to activities like bending, lifting, or twisting. The dead bug helps train those stabilizing muscles and protects your spine during exercise.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor, keeping your lower back flat against the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Glute Bridge

Glute bridges strengthen not only your abdomen but also your glutes and hamstrings, two critical muscle groups that support your lower back and improve posture. Weak glutes are a common cause of back pain and poor posture, which is why this exercise is especially important after 40 to maintain a strong posterior chain and reduce discomfort.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms by your sides. Press through your heels and lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Pause at the top, squeeze your glutes, then lower your hips back down with control. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bird Dog

The bird dog is an excellent exercise for strengthening your core while boosting balance and coordination, which become increasingly important as you age. Additionally, this move engages deep stabilizing muscles in your lower back, hips, and shoulders to help improve spinal alignment and prevent falls.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back, keeping your hips and shoulders level. Hold for one to two seconds before returning to the starting position and switching sides. Perform three sets of 10 reps per side.

Plank: Forearm or Straight Arm

The plank is a classic core exercise that builds endurance and strength across your entire core, including the deep stabilizing muscles that protect your spine. If you feel your back sagging, drop to your knees or take a rest and reattempt.

How to do it:

Place your forearms or hands on the floor with your legs extended straight behind you. Engage your core and glutes, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels (or knees if doing the modified version). Hold this position for 20 to 45 seconds and repeat for three rounds.

Side Plank

Last but certainly not least, the side plank is a fantastic way to target your obliques (side abs) and deep core stabilizing muscles. These muscles are essential for supporting the spine and improving balance, helping with injury prevention and stability as you age.

How to do it: