Costco Shoppers Raving About Frozen Meal That Tastes Like "Restaurant Chow Mein"

If you're looking for a new dish to add to your home cooking rotation, you may want to try one particular frozen meal from Costco that shoppers are absolutely raving about. In fact, based on what people have to say about this fabulous find, you may not be able to resist. So, what is this delightful dish? It happens to the super-convenient and super-tasty Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables.

These Japanese-style stir-fried noodles come with a savory sauce as well as crispy vegetables, in true yakisoba style. And we're not talking about a couple of wilted carrots. Instead, you'll find asparagus, broccoli, and shiitake mushrooms, along with Chinese pea pods, edamame, and water chestnuts.

If that's already piqued your interest and your appetite, then all the rave reviews shoppers have heaped on the item in a Reddit thread are sure to seal the deal.

"Bomb. Tastes like restaurant chow mein. It's good. I work for Costco AM Merch, trust me," one happy Costco customer (and apparently, an employee) replied. Another noted, "Quite literally just finished this for dinner with my wife, second time we have had it. We love it. We cook it on the stove cause we don't have a microwave and we find that method works really well. Will definitely buy again."

If you're still unsure, then you should definitely know that, according to one fan of the meal, "Ajinomoto (the brand) loosely translates to 'the taste of deliciousness'—they're not lying."

Other Redditors had some suggestions when it comes to how to customize the meal, with one saying that they "always add soy sauce or toasted sesame sauce to it." Someone else said that it's "[g]reat for vegetarian days," and recommended adding "a crunchy chili sauce." On the other hand, if you'd like something meaty, yet another Reddit user wrote, "I add the grass-fed sliced beef and one egg and some of the Japanese BBq sauce and it's a power bowl."

"I like it. I top it with a little soy sauce. I bring it for lunch at work often," a fan of the meal added. However, they did note one issue, saying, "Only thing I dislike is sometimes the vegetable ratios can be a bit off. But for the price [it's] much cheaper than making from scratch."

This was also an issue that Costcuisine brought up in their review of the product, saying, "In my bowl, I was able to find one mushroom, edamame, one broccoli, and Chinese pea pods. I didn't find any asparagus or water chestnuts in my particular bowl." While that might be a little disappointing, it's apparently the only minor criticism and can easily be solved by popping in a few of your own fresh veggies.