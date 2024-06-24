Costco's New Chicken Nuggets Are Getting Rave Reviews

Ready for some new frozen lunch options? The newest chicken nuggets stocked in Costco's freezers are an international sensation fans can't get enough of. Especially if they can find them in stock.

The nuggets are made of lightly breaded dark-meat chicken—a departure from the usual white-meat options—and marinated in a garlic and ginger sauce, then breaded, like a hybrid popcorn chicken and chicken tender. Though the nuggets are coated in tapioca starch, not flour, they're not gluten-free, as there are traces of wheat in the sauce.

Shoppers on Reddit are raving about the Japanese nuggets. They love them cooked in the air fryer and say they are comparable to traditional Japanese fried chicken karaage but with some extra flavor and slightly less crunch.

10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in June

"Run, don't walk!!" notes the original post about the product, while others have chimed in with comments like "Oh wow, it's dark meat so this might be legit" and "They were tasty when I sampled them this week."

The dark-meat nugs aren't available at all stores, but Costco shoppers have found them in upstate New York and Charlottesville so far. Fans suspect that the product may be stocked based on the local demand for Asian products at regional Costcos. Checking Instacart or Uber Eats before venturing out to Costco can help determine if the product is in stock. Costco also has a feedback form online to help request products that may not yet be available regionally.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco's Bakery Just Launched 2 'Incredible' New Muffins

Those intimately acquainted with Costco's freezer section may already be privy to some of the store's greatest hits when it comes to frozen, prepared Japanese food. Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-style Fried Rice is a longtime hit, as is Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables. And, of course, stocking up on frozen edamame, kewpie mayo, and nori snacks at Costco is never a bad idea. Costco is also known for offering a trove of frozen nuggets in large quantities, like your standard Perdue panko breaded nuggets, white-meat dino nuggets, and more.

For those interested in the nutritional profile of these nuggets: A 3-ounce serving has 160 calories, 6 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 220 milligrams of sodium, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of protein, and 1 gram of sugar. The low-sugar content will appeal to some, as frozen foods can be higher in sugar than necessary.