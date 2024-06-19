10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A Costco membership unlocks a world of perks, including bulk products, free samples, and, above all, plenty of enticing deals. To offer a preview of various upcoming discounts, the warehouse club sends members a physical coupon book monthly.

The latest deal collection is finally available and will be offered from June 19 to July 21. That means you have over a month—or 32 days, to be exact—to score some savings on everything from snacks to storage bins.

If you plan to visit the warehouse club over the next few weeks, here are 10 grocery deals you'll want to keep in mind. As always, prices may vary by location and are often cheaper at the warehouse.

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g fat (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

Make some room in your freezer because you're going to want to stock up on ice cream. The Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars are now on sale for $10.39 thanks to a $3.50 discount, which is only being offered at the warehouse. Each box is filled with 15 frozen treats featuring vanilla ice cream covered in a milk chocolate almond coating.

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

While you're perusing the frozen foods aisle, you'll also want to consider snagging the fan-favorite Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu, which is now $9.99 with a $3.90 markdown that's only available in-warehouse. Each three-pound bag contains extra large dumplings filled with Korean-style beef bulgogi. Crisp up these dumplings in a pan or the air fryer, grab your favorite dipping sauce, and enjoy!

Starbucks K-Cup Pods

Nutrition information unavailable.

Why swing by the coffee giant when you can brew its famous coffee in the comfort of your own home? At Costco, you can now score 72-count boxes of the chain's Pike Place Roast and French Roast K-cup pods for $31.99 after an $8 discount.

Starbucks isn't the only brand of K-cup pods being discounted. The warehouse club is also taking $7 off various packages of Keurig K-Cup pods, such as Caribou and Newman's Own, bringing the price down to $29.99. As noted in the coupon book, selection varies by location.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

Looking for a refreshing, electrolyte-packed beverage for the summer? Vita Coco Coconut Water is now $15.49 after a $5.50 markdown. Each box includes 18 containers, which breaks down to around 87 cents per coconut water drink.

Clif Kid Organic ZBars

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chip (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Granola bars make for easy, on-the-go snacks, and Clif Kid Organic ZBars are now $6.50 off, selling for $16.99. Each variety pack contains 36 soft-baked whole grain bars in three flavors: chocolate chip, iced oatmeal cookie, and chocolate brownie. As highlighted on the package, the bars are certified USDA organic.

Tyson Rotisserie Chicken Breast Strips

Nutrition : (Per 3-ounce serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

Searching for a quick and easy way to get some protein? Tyson's Rotisserie Chicken Breast Strips are now on sale at Costco as part of a warehouse-only deal. Priced at $11.69 after a $5 markdown, each three-pound bag contains seasoned chicken strips that you can heat in the oven, microwave, or on the stove.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aidells Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage

Nutrition :

Chicken & Apple Sausage (Per Link)

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

As shoppers continue to purchase their grill-friendly protein options, Costco just marked down Aidell's Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage to $10.69 as part of a warehouse-only deal. The $4.30 discount applies to the brand's standard and organic chicken and apple sausage products, which are both fully cooked.

Heinz Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 30 g

Hamburgers and hot dogs just wouldn't be the same without condiments, and now, Costco members can score ketchup at a discounted price when purchased at the warehouse. The three-count package of Heinz Tomato Ketchup now costs $9.49 after a $3.50 discount. This deal also applies to two-packs of the brand's organic ketchup.

Frito-Lay Select Mix

Nutrition :

Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles (Per Package)

Calories : 230

Fat : 15 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Doritos or Cheetos? With the Frito-Lay Select Mix, you can stock up on both in addition to a few other varieties. Now $5 off, the variety snack box is marked down to $13.99. Each package includes 30 snack bags, which include Sour Cream & Onion Lays, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Cheetos Puffs, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, Chili Cheese Fritos, and Funyuns.

Nutella

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2 g

Slather it on toast, stuff it into a crepe, or eat it straight out of the jar. No matter how you enjoy Nutella, there's no denying its widespread popularity. And now, fans of the chocolate hazelnut spread are in luck because Costco is offering a two-pack of Nutella for $4.40 off, bringing the price down to $10.29.