7 Best Costco “Back to School” Groceries on Sale Now

In just a few days, “Back to School” photos will flood your Instagram feed, as some kids head back to the classroom in early August. Even if you have purchased all your school supplies, there is a good chance you haven’t stocked up on back-to-school food. Costco has got you covered from packed lunch necessities to school sports snacks and quick dinners for the in-between. Here are the 7 best back-to-school groceries on sale now.

Gatorade

Keep your kids hydrated with Gatorade drinks, on sale just in time for the starting of the school year. Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 28-count, and Gatorade Thirst Quencher Variety Pack are both $3.50 off. The zero sugar comes with Glacier Freeze, Lemon Lime, and Berry, while the OG comes with Fierce Fruit Punch, invigorating Frost Glacier Freeze, and tangy Fierce Blue Cherry.

Nutella & GO!

Kids love Nutella & GO! for lunch boxes and afterschool snacks, but they aren’t cheap at regular stores. Luckily, at Costco, they are a lot less expensive. The 16-pack of hazelnut and chocolate treats, with breadsticks for dipping, is much than in other stores, and this month it will be an additional $5 off. “I got this 16 pack thinking I was stocking up and it would last a while since my kids LOVE this product. WRONG! I have 3 little kids, within 48 hours they ate the entire box! I helped. Very yummy. Perfect snack to take with you,” one writes.

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks are a healthy snack that fuels kids (and adults) up. I used to buy them at Costco, until I found the variety pack, with 20 packages of grape and strawberry sandwiches, at Costco for way less. It is currently $5 off.

Clif Kid Organic ZBar, Variety Pack

Clif Kid Organic ZBars are another great kid-friendly fuel-up source, great for eating before after school sports. This 36-count variety pack of Chocolate Chip, Iced Oatmeal Cookie, and Chocolate Brownie is $6.50 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Real Foods Carnitas

Easy dinners come in handy for busy school days, where it’s tough to find time to cook a meal in-between work, school pickup, and shuttling kids to activities. Del Real Foods Carnitas is a delicious option. Serve the ready-to-heat mean in bowls or as tacos or burritos, and they kids won’t even know you didn’t spend all day in in the kitchen. Right now get it for $4.60 off two pouches.

Frito Lay Classic Mix

I love this Frito Lay Classic Mix variety pack, which comes with 54 bags of the most popular chips. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, all perfect for lunch boxes. The box is currently $5 off.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Another treat perfect for lunch boxes or quick snacks? Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The 90-count box is now $3.80 off. “In my opinion, these are the best fruit snacks out there and have been my favorites for some time. Yes, still tons of sugar like in most fruit snacks, but at least the first ingredient here is fruit, believe it or not. Also, though I’m not sure the body can actually absorb all the vitamins in there, it’s still nice that they’re there, even if we only get some of them. I know Annie’s and other reputable brands also make fruit snacks with ingredient lists that include actual fruit, but I like these a lot and think they are better,” writes a shopper.