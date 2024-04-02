The Best Costco Kitchen Gear You Can Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Plus-size provisioner Costco has earned its status as a cult-favorite shopping destination for several reasons. For starters, who doesn't love to graze on free samples of frozen quiche or crackers while browsing restaurant-sized jars of tomato sauce and 10-pound bags of citrus?

Costco also has everything: You can buy an engagement ring, a wide-screen TV, paper towels, dog food, and imported parmesan all in one trip. And let's not forget about the store's extensive kitchen gear. The retailer has an excellent selection of small appliances, culinary tools, cookware, and knives to outfit your kitchen, often at competitive prices. And the great part is that you don't have to be a member to take advantage of these deals online, though non-members do pay a higher rate.

These are the best pieces of kitchenware to find at Costco right now, whether you're shopping for yourself or choosing a gift for the cook in your life.

Staub 7-Quart Cast-Iron Braise and Grill

The brand name Staub is nearly synonymous with durability and quality. This French kitchen goods company produces cast-iron cookware that's as beautiful as it is functional. This heavy-duty braiser is a piece you can pass down for generations. Plus, the lid smartly doubles as a griddle to bring the barbecue experience indoors. Both the pot and lid are oven-safe, induction-friendly, and come in an eye-catching red. Get yours for $249.99 online, though you may find it for less at the warehouse.

11 Most Adorable Spring Treats at Costco Right Now

Cangshan Rainier Series 12-Piece Knife Block Set

It's time to toss your worn-out, dulled blades for a new ultra-sharp, highly durable German steel knife set. This 12-piece set from Cangshan includes every knife a well-stocked kitchen needs (and then some), including a serrated bread knife, a classic French chef's knife, a Japanese rocking santoku knife, and four steak knives. Everything comes in a neat wooden storage block that preserves those well-forged blades. This set costs $169.99 online, but you may pay less at the warehouse.

Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender

This impressive high-speed blender is exclusively sold at Costco, and it's a great deal from the professional blender brand. The machine has a 64-ounce container that fits under standard kitchen cabinets and an impressive 2.2-horsepower motor that makes quick work of frozen fruit for smoothies and can even heat a cold soup for lunch in six minutes. The handy blender is priced at $399.99 both online and in-store.

16 Best Kirkland Products at Costco, According to Customers

Caraway 3-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Saute Pan Set

Caraway makes non-toxic ceramic-coated cookware that's durable and easy to use. This set includes a 10.5-inch skillet and a 4.5-quart saute pan with a lid—two pans that cover a lot of bases in the kitchen. Plus, they come in perky colors like orange and pink or neutrals like gray and cream. Available exclusively online, it's priced at $174.99.

Zwilling Fresh and Save Vacuum Bag Set

If you're constantly storing leftovers or looking for a way to preserve fresh produce or hunting and fishing spoils that don't dominate your freezer, you'll love this space-saving vacuum bag kit from Zwilling. The set includes a vacuum sealer that removes excess air from your bag before storing. The result is that your food stays fresher for longer, takes up less space, and you can reduce food waste. This online-only item costs $49.99.

25 Best Costco Items To Prepare for Spring

Nordic Ware Naturals Aluminum Half Sheet Pans

Every kitchen needs a great sheet pan, and two is even better. Whether you're roasting a mess of veggies, tossing together a sheet pan dinner, or baking up a sweet batch of your famous chocolate chip cookies, you can't do the job without a reliable baking sheet. Nordic Ware makes some of the best around, and these aluminum pans won't warp, bend, or burn, even under the broiler. The online price is $21.99, though you may find it for less at the warehouse.

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

This Costco kitchen gadget is for serious bakers. Whether you're deep into sourdough or the go-to cake baker for birthdays, you'll love how much easier your job gets with one of these powerful stand mixers at your fingertips. This 6-quart model is incredibly heavy-duty and spacious, so it will last for years of happy baking projects. This mixer is available for members only at $399.99.

5 Health-Boosting Herbs You Can Grow in Your Kitchen

Cuisinart Core Custom 13-Cup Food Processor

This countertop appliance will quickly become your best friend for chopping veggies, emulsifying dressings, and even bringing pie or pasta dough together. It has a sturdy plastic container and several cutting attachments that make this food processor a highly versatile piece of kitchen gear you'll be reaching for regularly. It's available online for $119.97.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven

If you love air-fried chicken wings but don't want to dedicate the counter space to a single-use appliance, consider this versatile little oven. Yes, it will air fry the most glorious golden-brown wings and more. But it can also bake cookies, broil cheese-topped lasagnas, and even dehydrate jerky. This smart oven may just replace your microwave and even your toaster. This appliance is available for members only. The online price is listed at $189.99, but you can find it as low as $179.99 at the warehouse.

15 Best Kitchen Gifts for the Chef in Your Life

De'Longhi Dedica Deluxe Manual Pump Espresso Machine

Coffee snobs, this one's for you. This high-end machine achieves the bold, smooth, rich coffeehouse drinks you spend $7 (or more) on right at home. You can use your favorite beans and play barista in your kitchen. The machine also has a milk-frothing arm if you want to practice latte art. This machine is available online only at $249.99.

All-Clad 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If you prefer stainless steel pots and pans over nonstick, this one-and-done set includes everything you need to outfit a kitchen. The 3-ply stainless cookware is oven-safe up to 600 degrees and comes from a kitchenware brand known to last. This set includes three frying pans, a sauté pan, two saucepans, a stockpot, and a handy steamer insert. The set is available to members only for $699.99 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

22 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts That Chefs Swear By

Chefman Electric Indoor Pizza Oven

Pizzaiolos, rejoice: You can now make super crisp Neapolitan-style pies in your kitchen. Yes inside. This electric pizza oven has all the makings of a propane- or wood-fired home pizza oven, but it's fully electric. It reaches 800 °F, nearly double what most wall ovens heat to. This blazing-hot temp ensures that your pizzas cook to crispy perfection in minutes. The oven is priced at $299.99 online.