12 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in April
Now that April Fools' Day is behind us, it's time to focus on more serious April happenings—like the release of Costco's latest deals.
The members-only warehouse club is chock-full of discounted offerings, and shoppers just got even more of them. Today, the warehouse club dropped a new set of deals that will be available from April 10 to May 5. That means you have about three weeks to pocket these savings when shopping online or in-warehouse.
If you're looking to save on groceries, there are numerous discounts you'll want to be aware of before your next Costco trip. Here are 12 enticing offerings you can score now.
As always, pricing and product availability may vary. Additionally, the cost of items is typically cheaper when purchased at the warehouse.
Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender
Whether you'd like to whip up a smoothie or grind homemade nut butter, the Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender can do it all. This kitchen appliance boasts 10 different speeds, plus a pulse feature and digital timer. For the next few weeks, Costco is taking $80 off the blender, bringing the total price to $319.999.
KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
Calling all bakers! The KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer is now $299.99, thanks to a $100 discount. This appliance is complete with a flat beater, flex edge beater, dough hook, whisk, and pouring shield. It also features 11 speeds for power and control, including a half-speed setting, which is "designed for folding delicate ingredients." This mixer also comes in two colors: red and silver.
Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter
Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter (1 Tablespoon)
Calories: 100
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 0 g
Protein: 0 g
Butter is a refrigerator staple, with Kerrygold being a popular option among shoppers. Now, Costco is now offering this item for $3.60 off, bringing the price to $10.89. Each package includes four eight-ounce bars of salted or unsalted Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter.
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce (1 Cup)
Calories: 90
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 380 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 1 g
Homemade sauce may be delicious, but jarred options offer additional convenience, especially if you're short on time. Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce is now $8.89 at the warehouse with a $3 markdown. Each package includes two 28-ounce jars, so you can stock up on this kitchen essential for multiple future meals.
Hellmann's/Best Foods Squeeze Mayo
Hellmann's Squeeze Mayo (1 Tablespoon)
Calories: 100
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 0 g
Protein: 0 g
From sandwiches and burgers to salads and dips, mayonnaise is an essential ingredient for countless dishes. Now, Costco is offering the creamy condiment for $3 off. This deal applies to two-count packages of 25-ounce Hellmann's and Best Foods squeeze mayonnaise, bringing the price down to $6.99 in the warehouse.
Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins
Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins (4 Ounces)
Calories: 210
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 440 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 20 g
There are few foods as comforting as crispy chicken tenders, and now, they're on sale at Costco. With a $5.50 discount, this frozen item is priced at $13.09. Each five-pound resealable bag includes uncooked white meat chicken tenders that you can deep fry or cook in the oven.
Frito-Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack
Cheetos (1 Package)
Calories: 160
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 250 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 2 g
If you can't decide between Fritos, Cheetos, or Doritos, this variety pack lets you have a little of everything. Priced at $13.99 after a $5 discount, each box is filled with 54 bags of chips. This includes eight bags of Lay's classic potato chips, seven bags of Cool Ranch Doritos, 12 bags of Nacho Cheese Doritos, 12 bags of Cheetos, four bags of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, four bags of Lay's barbecue potato chips, and seven bags of Fritos.
Outshine Fruit Bars
Strawberry Outshine Fruit Bar (2 Bars)
Calories: 190
Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 28)
Protein: 0 g
Summer will be here before we know it, so you'll want to stock up on refreshing frozen treats. At Costco, shoppers can now purchase Outshine Fruit Bars for $8.49 at the warehouse, thanks to a $3 discount. Each box includes 24 fruit bars in four flavors: strawberry, mango, grape, and tangerine.
Oreos
Calories: 160
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14)
Protein: 1 g
Oreo regularly rolls out new cookie flavors, but it doesn't get more iconic than the original. Each Oreo package includes 12 sleeves of cookies and is now available for $7.99 at the warehouse with a $3.50 discount
Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter
Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter (1 Sandwich)
Calories: 190
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11)
Protein: 3 g
Besides its popular granola bars, Nature Valley has other snack offerings, such as these Biscuits with Almond Butter. Priced at $10.99 in the warehouse with a $4.80 markdown, each package includes 30 pouches of cinnamon biscuits with an almond butter filling.
Babybel Mini Cheese
Babybel Original Cheese (1 Piece)
Calories: 70
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 4 g
For another grab-and-go snack, Costco is offering Babybel Mini Cheese for $4.30 off, bringing the price down to $9.59 at the warehouse. This deal applies to 36-count packages of the original and white cheddar varieties.
Bibigo Fully Cooked Mini Wontons
Bibigo Fully Cooked Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons (8 Pieces)
Calories: 130
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 360 mg
Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 6 g
These mini wontons are a fan favorite among Costco members, and they're now $2.50 off. Marked down to $7.49 at the warehouse, each three-pound bag contains miniature wontons filled with chicken, cabbage, bean thread, cilantro, green onion, and soy sauce. As noted on the package, you can heat this frozen item a few different ways, including pan-frying, boiling, and microwaving.