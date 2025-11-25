Have you hit the Costco bakery lately? The popular aisle of the store is filling up with so many new and exciting products, mostly holiday desserts that shoppers are buying in mass quantities. From Thanksgiving themed cookies and cupcakes to croissants and even a bar cake, there are so many new items to try. What should you get on your next Costco run? Here are 7 new Costco bakery finds shoppers can’t stop talking about.

Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants

Costco New Deals shared about the new Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants. “New at Costco bakery today!! Butter croissants with blueberries and cheese cake filling and caramelized bottom!! Yes please!! This and some cafesito!” they wrote. “Can confirm, these are delicious!” commented a shopper.

Creme Brûlée Bar Cake

Costco Guide shared a delicious new dessert. “NEW Creme Brûlée bar cake at Costco is soooo good! Layers of fluffy vanilla cake and crunchy brûlée layer that has the best texture!” they wrote. “We cannot stop eating it,” they added.

Thanksgiving Cupcakes

Costco So Obsessed shared about a seasonal bakery item. “Thanksgiving cupcakes and more at Costco $8.99! 🍁,” they wrote alongside a photo of the fall-themed cupcakes.

Vegan Lattice Apple Pie

Costco New shared about a vegan apple pie. “Pie oh my! The Costco vegan friendly lattice apple pie is back like I reported previously but I finally found it at my store!🍎🥧✨Check your local Costco as I was told that a lot of locations still have the double crust non-vegan (contains milk) apple pies to bake off before selling these. Pro tip: give them the item number so they can accurately look up the lattice one if calling,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies with Fall Sprinkles

My local store now has Thanksgiving cookies. The Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies with Fall Sprinkles, 24 count, are currently $2 off.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin cheesecake is having a moment with Costco shoppers. “The pumpkin cheesecake is delicious. Had a party of 7 yesterday, everyone enjoyed the pumpkin cheesecake,” writes a shopper. “I have now eaten far too many of these over the years now. Haha,” writes another repeat shopper.

Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie

The Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie is back for the season, and shoppers are thrilled. Costco So Obsessed shared that a holiday favorite is back in the Costco bakery for the season. “Pecan pies have arrived 🥧 at Costco $16.99.. will you be picking some up??” they wrote. “Yum my favorite!” commented a follower.