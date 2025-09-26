This Costco Bakery Item is “Back and Better Than Ever”

The Costco bakery is home to many delicious items, including larger-than-life muffins, perfectly chewy cookies, and lots of seasonal pies. One of the most popular items of all is the cheesecake, and in true Costco fashion, seasonal, limited-time varieties are wildly popular with bakery patrons. Well, it’s fall, which means one thing: The legendary pumpkin cheesecake is back in stores, and better than ever according to fans.

“It’s back and it’s better than ever – pumpkin cheesecake,” writes a Redditor. “Pumpkin cheesecake is back! Top layer is more airy and less tart, frosting around the edge is different, and obviously crumble sprinkled on top.”

“This pumpkin cheesecake with whipped topping looks so good. There’s graham cracker crust and a pumpkin whipped topping $21.99,” Costco So Obsessed shared this week. “Got it for my Grandma’s Birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it!” someone commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Hot Finds also shared about it. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” she captioned the Instagram post. She also shared a video of the dessert, and it looks too good to be true. “This thing is over four pounds and it has an extra layer of pumpkin spice whipped sour cream. This has got to be one of the best cheesecakes of the entire year,” she says in the clip.

Followers went wild over the news. “Omg omg omg yes I need,” one commented. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another. “I want a Costco membership just for this cheesecake haha,” a third chimed in. “My mouth is WATERING. I think we gotta go back to Costco,” another said. “The problem is.. when ever I get the regular cheese cake from Costco.. I end up eating the whole thing in two days 🤣🤣,” another shopper confessed.

And among those who have already indulged this year, the consensus is that it is worth the calories. “I ate some today. It’s more like pumpkin pie with cheesecake texture and a nice thick crust! It paired great with coffee, just my preference, though,” one said. “It’s really delicious,” another adds.

Some shoppers pointed out that it has been slightly tweaked this year. “I wish they would’ve kept the foam layer the way it was. It looks like they almost tripled up on it and cut back on the delicious pumpkin cheesecake,” one person noted. However, a second said that “its the same cheesecake from before, just without the sour cream topper.” And the first added, “Right, which absolutely love. I just wish they wouldn’t have cut down on the ratio. I liked the thin sour cream topping. I guess we will see. I’m gonna still buy it and try.”