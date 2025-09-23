11 Costco Bakery Items Shoppers Call the Best This Season

Costco‘s bakery section occasionally has items customers don’t really like (there have been complaints about the soggy crust on the apple pies, for example), but when they get it right, they really get it right. Certain cakes, cookies, breads, and other items are so good shoppers will make a trip just to grab them, either for a special occasion or just a little treat. So which new items are members recommending to each other? Here are 11 Costco bakery items shoppers are absolutely loving this season.

Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

Costco shoppers are raving about the new Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites ($10.20 for 12). “They’re actually amazing [but] buy them with caution. Hide in a closet and consume them all to yourself. Warm one up for 15 seconds with a scoop of Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream. Whatever you do you must try these!!” one Redditor said. “Future readers beware. Don’t do it. I polished mine off the other day and I’ve been nonstop thinking about when I can make it back to Costco for more,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars

The Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars ($22.69 for 32) are a huge hit with Costco members. “NEW Dessert Bar Tray at the Costco bakery! Each tray comes with 32 bars including pecan caramel brownies, wildberry macaroons, chocolate chunk brownies, and macaroon madness…they all sound INCREDIBLE 🤤,” said the Costcobuys Instagram account.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake is another fan-favorite seasonal item shoppers stock up on before Thanksgiving. “IMO you could get it now as it freezes really well. I’d freeze it as is and then thaw in the fridge the day before Turkey Day,” one member previously recommended.

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants

Costco shoppers are raving about the Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants. “They are beyond amazing,” one customer said. “The perfect caramel at the bottom is so good with the cream cheese and the blueberry isn’t strong. Hope they make more like these because they should be in permanent rotation at the pastry section🤤🤤🤤I’m gonna go get another one right now.”

Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie

The Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie is already a must-have Costco dessert. “Been eating on one all week. Going back to get another one this weekend,” one Redditor said. “TheRealMekkor6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I had it and loved it! I only got apple and strawberry out of it. Those are already my 2 favorite pies. It wasn’t too sweet imo. However, I did make a homemade whip to go on it and I don’t sweeten my whip very much at all so it was the perfect balance,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is back on shelves, with some shoppers spotting it for just $5.99. “The pumpkin pie slaps. Pro tip: it freezes beautifully. Buy as many as you want, slice, and freeze. Pie long after pumpkin season is over!” one member said.

Ferrara’s Bakery Rainbow Cookies

The Ferrara’s Bakery Rainbow Cookies ($34.99) are an online-only treat shoppers love. “Deliriously happy with this purchase, reminds me of growing up in New York. Generous amount of cookies to freeze for the future. Not too sweet, just right,” one member raved.

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways ($49.99) are perfect for the holidays. “I wait every year for Costco to stock David’s shortbread melt away cookies. These are amazing!” one shopper said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection

The Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection is another fan-favorite item. “I buy these every year and share them as a gift. They are the best and have quality ingredients,” one shopper said. “Buy these every year. Love them, wish you had them year round!” another raved.

David’s Cookies Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough

David’s Cookies 90-piece Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough ($64.99) is a must-have dessert. “The BEST COOKIE DOUGH EVER you’ll never go back to refrigerated cookie dough. Trust me,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookie

The Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are dangerous, shoppers say. “These are horrifically so delicious,” one Redditor shared. “It’s like a very unhealthy oatmeal cookie that I just can’t stop eating. The texture is really good, crunchy outside with chewy, gooey middle… I’m so mad at Costco for making something so delicious that I might need to buy another box before the weekend… I shouldn’t but these are just too good. I really hope that they stick around.”