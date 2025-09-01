I have a confession: I generally avoid the Costco bakery section during my weekly grocery runs. It’s not because the bakery sucks; in fact, it’s the opposite. As a person with zero willpower, the Costco bakery is a dangerous place for me, mainly because my work day involves writing about just how delicious everything in it is. If you aren’t afraid of the Costco bakery and want to buy the most delicious food ever, I have some shopper-endorsed recommendations. Here are 7 Costco bakery items shoppers are stocking up on.

A Churro in Donut Hole Form

Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites, available in the bakery at my warehouse, are the best donut holes I have ever tried. Does it get any better than a churro in donut form? According to other shoppers, yes, and that is a heated one. “I ate half out of the box and then I started heated them up for a couple minutes in the toaster. Holy crap, these things are amazing warm, pretty great cold too,” one writes. The brand is also dropping Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites in September, which are sure to be equally divine.

50 Cent Croissants Better Than a French Bakery

Shoppers say that Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are better than the ones you get at a French bakery, and they aren’t wrong. Crispy on the outside but delicately moist in the middle, I didn’t even have to warm mine up, even on day two. The croissants are also a serious bargain at $5.99 for a 12-pack. That is less than $0.50 each.

Creamy, Blueberry Muffins

What happens when Costco takes its bestselling blueberry muffin and makes it even creamier? You get the decadent Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffin, an extra-moist version of the original. “I think the new blueberry and cream ones are delicious :),” one Redditor writes about the new recipe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soft, Fresh Pita Bread

I love pita bread, and the Costco version is delicious. Each package comes with nine rounds, and shoppers maintain its a must-buy. “I’ve hoped for so long for a pita bread in the Costco bakery and it’s so soft, doughy and perfect!” Costco Hot Finds shared, calling it “absolutely amazing” and “so soft and fluffy.” She maintains that it freezes well if you can’t eat it all at once.

Versatile Artisan Rolls

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls are one of the most versatile items in the Costco bakery. The squared buns “are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust,” explains Redditor NookinFutz. “They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered,” they continued, dubbing them the “best kept secret” from the bakery. They are perfect for gourmet burgers, steak or chicken sandwiches, or any other grilled meat you can think of.

The Most Addictive Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

Warning: You won’t be able to eat just one of the newest items at the Costco bakery. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” a Portland food blogger asked. The unanimous response? Yes. “They are sooooo yummy ! 😋” a follower commented.

Viral Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb pastries are another item flying off the shelves. “All butter pastry with a strawberry rhubarb filling and crystallized sugar. These are both tart and sweet. They would probably be really good heated up with some vanilla ice cream!” Costco Guide shared.