6 Costco Bakery Items ‘Worth Every Calorie’ This Month

I have a love-hate relationship with the Costco bakery. I mean, how could you not love it? The warehouse bakes up some of the most delicious breads, pastries, cakes, cookies, croissants, and pies I have ever tasted, and the sweet treats cost a fraction of the price of a local bakery. The hate? None of the items would be considered healthy or low-calorie by anyone’s standards, and the majority are downright addictive. However, the majority are worth the splurge. Here are 6 Costco bakery items that shoppers say are “worth every calorie.”

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

Costco is famous for its delicious and value-driven croissants. A Portland food blogger and several other Costco influencers shared about a new bakery item, the OG in next-level form. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” they asked. “They are sooooo yummy,” a follower commented.

Gen Bake Donut Bites

While not a Kirkland Signature offering, Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites, available in the bakery at my warehouse, are basically the best donut holes I have ever tried. Does it get any better than a churro in donut form? According to other shoppers, yes, and that is a heated one. “I ate half out of the box and then I started heated them up for a couple minutes in the toaster. Holy crap, these things are amazing warm, pretty great cold too,” one writes. Another shopper recently spotted the same brand, but Apple Fritter flavor. “We just grabbed some apple fritter donut holes from Costco today, fricken amazing!” they said.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookie

My favorite item in the Costco bakery is the new Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies. These are basically Rice Krispies Treats in sugar cookie form. Perfectly chewy with just enough crunch to keep it interesting, I texted my friend after one bite: This is the best cookie I’ve ever had. There are legit pieces of Rice Krispies Treat in the cookie, along with marshmallow swirls. Overall, the taste and texture are next-level.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb Pastry

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb Pastry is another new item in the bakery that shoppers are going wild over. “New in the Costco bakery!! I heated mine in the air fryer for 5 mins and 325 degrees!” Costco Hot Finds shared. The tart-but-sweet pastry comes in a tray of nine for only $11.99. “We bought them and they were really 👍 👍,” one shopper commented.

Kirkland Signature Morning Buns

Shoppers maintain that the Kirkland Signature Morning Buns are a must-try. “Buy the morning buns! Better than Starbucks,” writes one Redditor. “I have been missing the morning buns Starbucks used to offer. This is the first time I have seen these in my local (Colorado Springs) store and they are amazing! There is just a hint of orange flavor which makes it so much better than Starbucks.” Another added: “They are especially good heated up.”

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Loaf

The Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Loaf is so good that some shoppers call it “evil” because they can’t stop eating it. “Posted about this the other day asking if it was good. 155 of you gave opinions, most saying it’s simultaneously delicious, addicting, and dangerous. Well it was all of those things and incredibly moist even days later,” one rates, revealing that their roommates called them “evil” and “the Devil” for “bringing it into the house and have eaten most of it for me. So I guess I don’t have to worry about knocking out this bad boy myself.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e