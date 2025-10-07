The Costco bakery is legendary. It is home to some of the most amazing baked goods, which many claim taste better than your local bakery and oftentimes, trumps home-cooked alternatives. From cookies and cakes to freshly baked loaves of bread, it’s hard to find an item that isn’t delicious. What should you buy on your next shopping trip? Here are 7 Costco bakery items shoppers call “worth the trip alone.”

The New Pumpkin Cheesecake

I have seen multiple social media posts, including Instagram and Reddit, paying homage to the seasonal Pumpkin Cheesecake at Costco. “Perfectly spiced and topped with pumpkin-flavored whipped topping! This is hands-down one of my favorite fall desserts! 😍 Grab it for $21.99!” writes one influencer. “It’s actually delicious,” commented a follower. “So delicious! 😋🎃,” added another.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Halloween Sugar Cookies

Costco So Obsessed shared that Costco’s famous and beloved Halloween sugar cookies have arrived. “Halloween cookies 🎃 and more spotted today at Costco !” they wrote. “Love the sprinkles 🙌,” a shopper commented. “New Sugar cookies with spooky Sprinkles at Costco!! 👻🎃💀. Ask for a vanilla sundae at the food court and make spooky ice cream sandwiches yum!! Costco has the best sugar cookies!!” added Costco New Deals.

Assorted Dessert Bars

Another new item getting a lot of attention? A box of assorted baked bars. “his NEW dessert tray has 32 bars in 4 flavors: 🍫 pecan caramel brownies, 🥥 wildberry macaroons, 🍪 chocolate brookies, and 🍯 macaroon madness bars. Perfect for parties, family gatherings, or even enjoying with ☕ the next morning!” wrote Costco New Deals. “I think they’re delicious. My favorite is the berry flavor followed by the apple and the chocolate/cookie blend. I don’t like pecans but my husband really likes that one, so I would say they’re all pretty good,” a Redditor says.

Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

Costco Hot Finds, and several other Instagrammers and Redditors, shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf, which is new in the bakery. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.

Any of the Danishes

All of the danishes are worth buying. “Bought the 2 pack Danish in the morning and now there’s only less than half left. My first time with the devil. God help me,” one Redditor shared. “If you throw em in the air fryer for a minute the cheese danish especially is freaking amazing. I can’t eat them normal anymore,” another says. “Can’t recommend the almond danishes enough. Absolutely delicious,” a third chimed in.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Tuxedo Cake

If your Costco bakery has the Tuxedo cake, don’t sleep on it, multiple shoppers advise. “Tuxedo cake 1000%,” one Redditor says. “The tuxedo cake is delicious,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The OG Cheesecake

And, you can never go wrong with the OG cheesecake. Several shoppers recommend adding your own toppings. “My crew loves the basic cheesecake. I buy some cherries or other fruit to garnish,” a Redditor says. “This! Cheesecake but top with sliced strawberries,” another agrees.