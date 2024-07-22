Costco Bakery Is Selling an 'Incredible' New Bread

Costco's bakery has certainly been busy this summer. Over the last couple of months, the department has been capturing shoppers' attention with the launch of new baked goods like the mixed berry and cheese danish, lemon raspberry muffins, and butter pecan muffins. Now, the excitement is brewing once again, as the bakery just rolled out a new bready addition: rosemary parmesan cheese loaf.

Recently, one shopper shared on Reddit that their warehouse club just started carrying this bread, expressing their "approval" of the bakery item. "It's pretty good. It's light on the rosemary. I wish it was a little stronger," they added.

As depicted in a recent TikTok video, this bread, which was spotted for $7.99, is hand-scored and hearth-baked and features aged parmesan cheese, sea salt, and rosemary. On Reddit, shoppers have shared glowing reviews of this herbaceous, cheesy bakery item.

"Picked it up yesterday. So delicious!" one Reddit user wrote.

"It is incredible!" another one commented.

Meanwhile, others shared different ways to enjoy the bread. For example, one fan said they used this loaf to make savory French toast with artichoke and spinach dip.

Another one recommended slicing the bread and placing it in a pan with melted butter, basil, oregano, chili flakes, onion powder, fresh garlic, and garlic powder. The Reddit user then said to top the bread with cheese, such as parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar, and pop the loaf in the oven at 425 degrees for five to 10 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

This isn't the first time Costco has sold a rosemary parmesan bread offering. The warehouse club has offered rosemary parmesan bread in two-packs, with one shopper recently taking to Reddit to share that their location now sells single loaves of rosemary parmesan bread for $7.99 after previously selling two-packs for the same price.

In other bread-related news, multiple shoppers shared on Reddit last week that Costco is discontinuing its Kirkland Signature Country French Bread. While members said they heard this news from Costco employees, the warehouse club has yet to officially confirm the discontinuation of the popular bread.

Earlier this month, Costco stirred up excitement among shoppers with the launch of its new mixed berry and cheese danishes. Packaged in boxes of four, these danishes are made with a buttery, flaky dough, a mixed berry and cheese filling, and a drizzle of white icing.