Costco's Bakery Just Started Selling a 'Delicious & Nostalgic' New Dessert

From the seasonal Pumpkin Cheesecake that reappears in the fall each year to the Mixed Berry Cheesecake that made its debut this summer, Costco's bakery is always creating enticing seasonal spins on the classic cheesecake. And this week, the warehouse club debuted another exciting new cheesecake flavor that's already garnering rave reviews and filling customers with nostalgia.

A brand-new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake has started popping up in Costco's bakery sections, according to shopper reports on social media. The indulgent dessert is made with an orange vanilla cheesecake batter, a sweet graham crust, and creamy whipped topping. According to the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds on Instagram, the formidable cheesecake weighs in at close to five pounds.

"The whipped topping is so smooth and creamy. It has that perfect hint of citrus with a buttery graham cracker crust. This cheesecake is delicious and nostalgic," she raved in a video about the new bakery find this week.

Since the cheesecake began rolling out in warehouses, scores of other shoppers have also been taking to social media to gush about the item.

"I really enjoyed this! I bought it on a whim and am glad I did so. The orange taste is strong enough to balance out the richness of the cheesecake. I'm not even a big sweets person, but I'm quite pleased with this one," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"It's incredible," another declared.

Meanwhile, others have been making plans to pick up a cheesecake to sample ASAP.

"I'm going tomorrow," a Redditor commented on a post about the bakery items.

Costco shoppers should keep in mind that new items typically arrive at some warehouses earlier than others, so interested customers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the new dessert is available before heading over. The cheesecake was selling for $22.99 at the location where Lamb spotted it, but prices could vary by the warehouse.

The Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake isn't the only exciting new offering to debut in Costco's bakery section lately. Earlier this month, the retailer launched a new hand-scored Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf made with aged parmesan, sea salt, and rosemary. The flavor-packed bread immediately began garnering glowing reviews.

"It is incredible!" a customer raved on Reddit.

The warehouse club also recently brought back its fan-favorite S'mores Cookies—which one fan has declared the Costco bakery's best cookie of all time.