8 Best Costco Coffee Products to Buy Right Now

For many Americans, the day cannot officially start without a boost of caffeine from their favorite cup of coffee. Some brew it themselves, using methods like a French press, an espresso machine, or a traditional coffee maker. Others prefer quicker, ready-to-drink options like bottled cold brew. And with coffee being such a morning staple, many like to buy it in bulk, and there are few places better equipped to help shoppers stock up on products than Costco.

The members-only warehouse club offers an array of enticing coffee options, including ground coffee, whole beans, coffee pods, and canned and bottled choices. Many of these have garnered notable love from shoppers, with some Costco fans even taking to online communities like Reddit to share product recommendations.

While everyone has their own roast preferences, there are some coffee options worth considering the next time you visit the warehouse club. Here are the eight best coffee products you can score at Costco right now. As always, prices and product availability can vary by location.

Kirkland Signature 100% Colombian Coffee, Dark Roast

Kirkland Signature's 100% Colombian Coffee is a popular choice among shoppers, boasting a 4.8-star rating on the retailer's website. Packaged in three-pound canisters, this product is made with supremo coffee beans that have been finely ground to present a "full-bodied flavor and smooth aroma," according to the brand. As a highly-rated item, this coffee has received numerous rave reviews from shoppers.

"If you enjoy full-flavored coffee, this one's for you! I have been using this coffee for years and whenever I serve guests this coffee they always comment on how good it is and ask me where I buy it!" one fan recently wrote in a customer review. The massive coffee can costs $16.99 online, but you may find it for less at the warehouse.

Peet's Major Dickason's Blend, Dark Roast

Peet's is famous for its high-quality coffee, specifically its dark roasts, but you don't have to visit one of the brand's own shops to enjoy its signature brews. Costco sells several Peet's offerings, including Major Dickason's Blend—the chain's all-time best seller. This dark roast presents "rich, complex, and full-bodied flavors," according to the brand. Customers can score this roast in multiple forms, including two-pound bags of whole beans ($18.99 online) and 75-count packages of K-cup pods ($35.99 online). For shoppers who want to stock up even further, the retailer also offers the whole beans in boxes of six 10.5-ounce bags ($42.99 online).

"Best coffee in existence, period, full stop!!!" one customer reviewer raved on the whole beans' product page.

Shoppers interested in purchasing this coffee online will want to note that the two-pound bags of whole beans are currently only available for delivery in the western part of the U.S.

Mayorga Organic Café Cubano Roast, Dark Roast

Dark roast fans also sing praises about Mayorga's Café Cubano Roast, which features a bold, sweet, and smooth flavor profile. To produce this variety, the brand uses its signature Latin, slow-roasting process on 100% Arabica coffee beans, which are organic and non-GMO. Costco shoppers can score two-pound bags of these whole beans for $39.99 online. The retailer also offers the same brand in decaf for the same price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Excellent coffee and very smooth finish. Perfect for espresso," one customer reviewer noted on the product page.

"Mellow. Not bitter. A great taste for the price. Our go-to and we have also turned others on to this coffee," another one wrote.

Ruta Maya 100% Organic Coffee, Medium Roast

For a "mellow, yet full-bodied roast," consider trying Ruta Maya's medium roast coffee beans, which present a "smooth flavor and soft finish," according to the brand. Sourced from the highlands of Chiapas, Mexico, these 100% Arabica, shade-grown coffee beans are certified USDA organic and sold in five-pound bags. The beans are $44.99 online, but an editor for Eat This, Not That! recently paid just $15.79 at the warehouse.

"We have been faithful to Ruta Maya medium roast for years. We have dabbled with some others but always come back," one Reddit user shared.

"Great, full-bodied coffee with no bitter aftertaste. Ruta Maya beans are the best you can get without traveling to South America. Over the years, I've tried many different beans and these are consistently the 10 out of 10," another shopper wrote in a customer review.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee

If you're a fan of a light roast coffee, Kirkland Signature's Organic Ethiopia Whole Coffee Beans could be exactly what you need in your cup. Sourced from Ethiopia's Jimma region, these beans have a "crisp, clean taste" with citrus and floral notes. The brand sells these whole beans in two-pound packages, which online shoppers must purchase in sets of two for $19.99 each.

"This is our family's favorite coffee bean! We even gave them away as reception favors at our wedding," one customer reviewer shared in a recent review. "Consistently delicious whether for pour over or for espresso. Never bitter, always bright and flavorful – there's no other bean that's better!"

Kirkland Signature Organic Coffee K-Cups

Single-cup brewing is a popular option among coffee drinkers, and Costco aims to provide a speedy coffee-making experience by offering its house brand in the form of K-cups. These are available in multiple different roasts, including Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, Summit Roast, and decaf. Each box contains 120 K-cup pods, helping customers gear up for mornings to come.

"These are the only coffee pods we buy. We love this coffee – and this is the reason we belong to Costco," one customer reviewer wrote about the retailer's Pacific Bold K-Cup pods ($37.99 online).

"This is the perfect medium roast coffee for breakfast. We have been purchasing Kirkland coffee for several years and enjoy the quality of the coffee and price point," another member wrote about the Summit Roast pods ($37.99 online).

Lavazza Caffè Espresso

Espresso fans at Costco have applauded Lavazza Caffé's Espresso Italiano, which features floral and fruity notes and an intensity score of five out of 10, according to the brand. Each 2.2.-pound bag ($17.99 online) contains whole 100% Arabica coffee beans, which coffee fans can prepare in numerous ways, including with an espresso machine, a drip coffee machine, a French press, or as cold brew, pour over, or moka coffee.

"We drink a lot of coffee and this is my go to for fairly priced espresso beans. It is smooth and creamy with a nutty taste," one customer reviewer noted.

In addition to the Espresso Italiano, the warehouse club offers Lavazza's Gran Crema Espresso ($17.99 online), a medium roast with an intensity score of 7 out of 10.

La Colombe Cold Brew

La Colombe operates 32 cafés in the U.S., but if you're not near one of its locations, you can still get your hands on the brand's beloved cold brew—an item that previously scored a spot on a list of the best-ever Costco essentials, according to our groceries editor. Costco sells a two-pack of 42-ounce bottles containing the brand's unsweetened medium dark roast cold brew, which is made with bold and rich Brazilian coffee. The online price is currently $11.08, though an editor recently paid only $9.49 at the warehouse.

In addition to this cold brew variety, the retailer has sold 12-count variety packs of cold brew during the year. Each pack comes with four cans of three different flavors: vanilla latte, triple latte, and mocha latte. The canned coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and nitrogen-infused milk.